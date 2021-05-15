GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats had a special visitor on Friday as they prepared for their Division IV tournament opener.
Mike Echstenkamper, a Trimble graduate who played baseball at Ohio University and in the New York Yankees farm system, talked to the team and handed out some new bats that came from the University of North Carolina.
Echstenkamper played at Trimble with current head coach Phil Faires, and he still has the second-highest single season batting average in Bobcats' history with a .424 mark in 1979.
"He's now at the University of North Carolina," Faires said. "He talked to the baseball coach and he gave us some bats. Just confidence. Our guys think it's magic and they got something nice and new and in practice we were hitting the ball well and tonight they were hitting it. If they think they can hit, they can hit."
The Tomcats were certainly hitting on Saturday.
No. 15 Trimble pounded out 17 hits, leading to a 14-4, six-inning in over No. 18 Green in a Division IV sectional semifinal.
Trimble advances to play at No. 2 Symmes Valley on Tuesday.
All nine players in the lineup had at least one hit and scored at least one run in one of Trimble's most productive offensive games of the season.
"It's a confidence thing," Faires said. "One guy gets a good, hard hit and the next guy it seems like. That's what happened tonight hopefully we'll do it again on Tuesday."
Trimble (9-14) scored in every inning against the Bobcats (3-18). Catcher Tabor Lackey led the way by going 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
Green jumped ahead to an early 2-0 lead after half and inning, but the Tomcats answered back with five in the first and never looked back.
Trimble juniors Blake Guffey and Bryce Downs backed up the offense by combining to pitch a two-hitter against Green.
Guffey has settled into a role as Trimble's No. 1 pitcher. He went 3 2-3 innings on Saturday, striking out six and walking four.
"All of our pitchers are pitching about the same, but right now Guffey is probably pitching a little bit better and for us," Faires said. "We have our best defense on the field. That allows us to use Bryce and (Austin) Wisor at third and short."
The four walks were the only downside for Guffey, who was on a pitch count limit. He was lifted in the fourth inning at 73 pitches, which keeps him available to take the mound in the next round.
Had Guffey thrown more than 75 pitches, he would not have been able to pitch for three days, making him unavailable for Symmes Valley.
"Guffey's got the potential to be the ace on this staff, he just needs to work on it," Faires said. "He's getting better each game. Tonight, just went deep in the count. Started the game with an error or two, then walked some batters. If he can keep that pitch count down, he throws it hard."
The Tomcats had two errors in the first, leading to a pair of runs for Green.
Trimble didn't trail for long, as it found success immediately against Green pitcher Levi Singleton.
Wisor hit a double, then went to third when Downs reached on an error.
Lackey tied the game with a two-run triple to right field, then Cole Wright's single off the third baseman's glove scored Lackey for a 3-2 advantage.
Guffey scored Wright with a triple to center field, and Trimble eventually led 5-2 when Guffey scored on a Green error.
The Tomcats added on in every inning. Wright hit an RBI groundout in the second, scoring Downs for a 6-2 advantage.
Brandon Burdette scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, then Todd Fouts came home to score for an 8-2 lead when Wisor hit a double that went over the left fielder's head.
Guffey's day on the mound came to an end in the fourth after Singleton hit a single to center field to give the Bobcats two runners on base.
Downs came in and struck out Nathaniel Brannigan looking to end the threat.
Downs went the final 2 1-3 innings without allowing a hit, striking out two and walking just one batter.
"Bryce did come in and do pretty well," Faires said.
Trimble went ahead 9-2 in the fourth when Max Frank scored Wright by bouncing a single into right field.
The lead was 10-2 in the fifth after Downs ripped a single to left field to score Fouts.
Green scored two unearned runs in the sixth on a two-out throwing error, but that didn't stop the Tomcats' offense from ending the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Guffey hit a single and Burdette drew a walk. Frank and Will Sharp hit consecutive RBI singles for a 12-4 lead. Wisor was hit by a pitch with one out to load the bases.
Downs hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Frank for a 13-4 lead.
That brought Lackey to the plate, and he promptly brought the game to a conclusion. He hit a ball so hard back up the middle that it took the glove off of relief pitcher Dustin Sprouse.
The Bobcats had no play as the ball rolled behind the mound, allowing Sharp to score, putting the Tomcats ahead by 10 runs.
Wisor, Downs, Guffey, Burdette, Frank and Fouts all finished with two-hit games for Trimble. Wright had a single with two RBIs and two runs, while Sharp had a single with two RBIs and a run.
Singleton took the loss for the Bobcats, giving up nine runs in four innings, with Sprouse working the final two innings. Sprouse and Singleton also hit singles for Green's base hits.
The Tomcats turn their sights to the sectional championship game at Symmes Valley. The winner will advance to the district tournament.
Trimble has recent history with the Vikings, as the Tomcats traveled to Symmes Valley and won a sectional final on the road, 3-1, in 2012.
"We played pretty well today," Faires said. "Now we get to go see the No. 2 seed. This happened, I don't know how many years it was, same situation and we went down and knocked them off. We're hoping for the same result. They're a little better this time. We'll see. We're going to give them our best shot."
Trimble 14, Green 4 (6 innings)
Green;200 002 — 4 2 2
Trimble;512 114 — 14 17 5
Levi Singleton, Dustin Sprouse (5) and Wiley Sanders
Blake Guffey, Bryce Downs (4) and Tabor Lackey
WP — Guffey; LP — Singleton
