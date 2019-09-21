GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats have a system.
Treat every opponent the same. Practice with focus and intensity, regardless of opponent. Prepare with diligence and a strive for perfection, no matter who will line up across the field that week.
The Tomcats have rituals, too — especially when they play at home. As Johnny Cash is played on the loudspeakers, they enter the stadium with a slow, rhythmic march, staring at the opponent.
Click, click, click fills the stadium, as the home team makes its way along the homefield stands, around the south end zone, and onto the field. Like the hard-working town they represent, the Tomcats send a message that they have work to do, and they intend on producing a job well-done. These rituals and system play an important part in ensuring that Trimble never gets complacent, bored or lazy, even when it is playing a short-handed overmatched team.
Which is exactly what they faced with the South Gallia Rebels (1-3, 1-1 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division). The Tomcats played in the system, stuck to their rituals, and did what everyone expected of them — won 45-0 on Friday.
”That’s four shutouts to start the year,” stated head coach Phil Faires, without the slightest bit of excitement or surprise. “The defense looked really nice out there.”
Faires’ assessment was an understatement. His Tomcats defense allowed one first down and 22 total yards of offense, scored on a Sawyer Koons 35-yard interception return, and never allowed the Rebels’ offense to cross midfield — even after a Kenny Siders 36 yard kickoff return gave them starting field position at their own 42 yard line.
The Tomcats’ defense definitely looked nice; the offense looked nice, too.
After forcing a turnover, the Tomcats (4-0, 3-0 TVC-Hocking) started their first possession at the South Gallia 29 yard line. Two plays later, Todd Fouts broke through the defense for a 23 yard rushing touchdown. Koons’ pick six happened on the following possession. After that, Cameron Kittle and Conner Wright scored rushing touchdowns, and Austin Wisor hauled in a Kittle pass for a receiving touchdown.
All that happened before the end of the first quarter, at which point the Tomcats led 35-0. From that point, both teams’ coaches agreed that it was time to start the running clock.
Several Tomcats had strong nights on the stat sheet. Wright had another solid night in limited action, as he gained 140 yards and a touchdown — all in the first half. Blake Guffey ended the first half with a 23 yard field goal. He was also perfect on his six point-after-touchdown attempts. Overall, five different Tomcats scored offensive touchdowns.
That kind of performance requires excellent line play on both sides of the ball, which the Tomcats delivered. Senior Shawn Turley anchored the offensive and defensive lines. He was proud of his team’s effort.
“When we play like that [on offense], our backs break free and move the ball,” said Turley.
That play led to the Tomcats ballcarriers average over 13.5 yards per carry.
By the second half, the Rebels were shorthanded. They started 18 active players on their roster, and several left the game with injuries. When they returned from halftime they were playing with 13 players. So, by agreement of the coaches, the third and fourth quarters were six minutes long, also played with a running clock. By 9:05 p.m., the game was complete.
Once again, the Tomcats took the field and did their job. Clock in. Play hard. Clock out.
Next week, the Tomcats host Worthington Christian, a tough non-conference opponent.
“Starting tomorrow, we’ll watch their film and get ready,” said Faires.
Expect them to get ready with the same intensity, diligence, and drive for perfection.
Trirmble 45, South Gallia 0
South Gallia;0;0;0;0;—;0
Trimble;35;3;7;0;—;45
T — Todd Fouts, 23-yard run, (Blake Guffey kick), 11:06 1st
T — Sawyer Koons, 25-yard interception return, (Blake Guffey kick), 8:42, 1st
T — Cameron Kittle, 35-yard run, (Blake Guffey kick), 6:07, 1st
T — Conner Wright, 75-yard run, (Blake Guffey kick), 4:12, 1st
T — Austin Wisor, 47-yard pass from Cameron Kittle, (Blake Guffey kick), 0:47, 1st
T —Blake Guffey, 23-yard field goal, 0:00, 2nd
T — Bryce Downs 17-yard run, (Blake Guffey kick), 3:44, 3rd
TEAM STATISTICS
;SG;T
First downs;1;14
Plays from scrimmage;32;26
Rushing (plys-yds);22-18;24-326
Passing yards;4;60
Total net yards;22;386
Passes (cmp-att-int);1-6-1;2-2-0
Fumbles (no-lost);1-1;1-1
Penalties;1-5;1-5
Punts (no-avg);4-38;0 0-0.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
South Gallia — Kenny Siders 6-25, Tristan Saber 2-4, Kyle Northup 10-(-1), Greg Davis 1-(-3), Tim Murphy 1-(-2), Jared Ward 2-(-5); Trimble — Conner Wright 8-140 TD, Todd Fouts 6-85 TD, Cameron Kittle 1-35 TD, Bryce Downs 3-33 TD, Sawyer Koons 1-18, Blake Guffey 1-18, Tyler Weber 1-14, Garrison Bush 1-(-13), team 2-(-4)
PASSING
South Gallia — Tistan Saber 1-6-1-4; Trimble — Cameron Kittle 2-2-0-60 TD
RECEIVING
South Gallia — Jared Ward 1-4; Trimble — Austin Wisor 1-47 TD, Tabor Lackey 1-13
