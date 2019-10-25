GLOUSTER — Their work finished, the Tomcats’ senior class lined up at one end of the field and strode calmly — in lockstep — to the other end zone.
Dozens of fans and family members were there to witness the ‘Senior Walk’ with cameras and phones at the ready. Deliberate and methodical, the Tomcats’ 11 seniors made sure everyone got a chance for a crystal clear image of their last regular-season trip across the turf inside Glouster Memorial Stadium.
After terrorizing the Tornadoes over the previous two hours with a frenzied, razor-sharp performance, the Tomcats were finally in a mood to just soak it all in.
“It was just great to come out on Senior Night and all 11 of us (seniors) contribute to a game this great. I think we all just really enjoyed tonight,” said Trimble senior quarterback/safety Cameron Kittle.
It was a celebration from start — when each of Trimble’s 11 senior players were recognized on the field before the game — to finish. The Tomcats dominated every single play and put on a performance for the ages.
After a week off — thanks to a cancellation from Federal Hocking — Trimble smothered Southern 76-0 in its final home game of the regular season. It is the largest margin of victory in Tomcats’ history. The 76 points were one shy of tying another school record.
“The kids were hungry and hadn’t played in a while,” said Trimble head coach Phil Faires.
“Had great weather for football. They were ready to get back in front of the home crowd and do the walk out again,” Faires continued, referring to Trimble’s pregame ritual of slow walking to the middle of the field as Johnny Cash plays from the PA system. “It showed.”
Trimble (9-0, 7-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) picked up its 14th regular-season win in a row with the victory, and notched its 20th straight win inside the TVC Hocking.
Southern (5-4, 4-3 TVC Hocking) had the misfortune of catching the Tomcats on this night. Trimble leads the all-time series 33-4, and has won 29 in a row against Southern. The Tornadoes’ last win against Trimble game in 1973.
The shutout was the seventh in nine games this season for Trimble (excluding a 1-0 forfeit win over Federal Hocking) and the 16th in the last 24 games overall for the Tomcats.
Opponents have managed just six points this season against Trimble; the Tomcats — with two on Friday night — now have five defensive touchdowns on the year.
“That’s insane, but we’d liked to have given up zero points,” said senior fullback/linebacker Sawyer Koons.
Trimble ran just 19 offensive plays from scrimmage on Friday, and finished with 479 yards of offense. Kittle ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 5 of 6 passes for 124 yards. Senior Conner Wright rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns — on just seven carries — and added a 29-yard interception return for a fourth score.
The Tomcats scored nine offensive touchdowns on the 19 plays. The Tomcats were tackled, with the ball, just 10 times all game long.
Offensively, Southern — which had scored at least 31 points in six of its previous eight games this season — was just as powerless. The Tornadoes gained just 38 yards on 43 plays, had three turnovers, and crossed the 50-yard line just one — in the fourth quarter down 70-0.
And even that ended poorly for Southern. The Tornadoes got to the Trimble 34-yard line with five minutes left when several of the Tomcat starters ran back onto the field.
On the next play, sophomore Tabor Lackey ripped the ball away from QB Andy Doczi, picked up the bouncing pigskin and returned it 50 yards for the Tomcats second defensive score of the night. Trimble took a knee on a two-point try and Southern had just one more play as the second half was played with a clock that stopped only for called time outs.
Koons said the first team defense wanted back in when Southern mounted its first real drive of the night. The coaches didn’t ask them to go back in, but didn’t stop them either.
“We kind of looked at the coaches, and they didn’t tell us no so we went,” Koons said. “We didn’t want to take the chance. We wanted to get the shutout on Senior Night.”
Trimble opened the game with all 11 seniors in on offense. Eight are normal starters, but on this night extra offensive linemen Don Holbert and Garrison Bush played at tight end and Landon Wisor subbed in as the third running back in Trimble’s — on this night anyway — Senior-Bone offense.
The result was two Wright touchdown runs off right tackle — of 12 and 77 yards — on Trimble’s first two plays from scrimmage. The rout was on.
"We started with all our seniors on the field running offense and they did a good job blowing Southern off the ball, and when you got Conner and Cameron running it good things happen," Faires said.
Kittle scored on an 11-yard keeper, Wright plowed in from the six, and Kittle dropped a 30-yard touchdown pass down the seam to Bryce Downs as Trimble led 34-0 at the end of the first quarter. The running clock was used for the final three quarters.
Kittle found Zach Guffey for a 64-yard TD bomb early in the second quarter, and Wright scored on his interception return just three plays later. Kittle’s weaving 69-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left in the half made it 55-0 at the break.
Wright opened the second half with a 65-yard touchdown run, off right tackle again. With 2:39 left in the third quarter, backup Ronald Maffin scored on a six-yard run. It was Trimble’s last offensive play of the game.
It was the most one-sided game Trimble has ever played in. The Tomcats played with an edge and a sharpness that left no doubt about the outcome mere seconds into the contest.
With one game separating them from a 10-0 season, and a first-round home game in the Division VI, Region 21 postseason, the task is simple for Koons and company. The Tomcats will play at Wahama (W.Va.) next Friday, but the real opponent is the standard they hold for themselves.
“We just want to come into every game like it's a dogfight, that’s what we try to do,” Koons said. “We want them to make sure they remember Trimble Football.”
Trimble 76, Southern 0
Southern;0;0;0;0;—;0
Trimble;34;21;15;6;—;76
Trimble — Conner Wright, 12-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), 11:41, 1Q
Trimble — Conner Wright, 77-yard run (Guffey kick), 7:55, 1Q
Trimble — Cameron Kittle, 11-yard run (kick failed), 5:01, 1Q
Trimble — Conner Wright, 6-yard run (Guffey kick), 2:34, 1Q
Trimble — Bryce Downs, 30-yard pass from Cameron Kittle (Guffey kick), 1:04, 1Q
Trimble — Blake Guffey, 64-yard pass from Cameron Kittle (Guffey kick), 9:16, 2Q
Trimble — Conner Wright, 29-yard interception return (Guffey kick), 6:51, 2Q
Trimble — Cameron Kittle, 69-yard run (Guffey kick), 0:55, 2Q
Trimble — Conner Wright, 65-yard run (Guffey kick), 10:54, 3Q
Trimble — Ronald Maffin, 6-yard run (Evan Scott run), 2:39, 3Q
Trimble — Tabor Lackey, 50-yard fumble return (run failed), 4:53, 4Q
TEAM STATISTICS
;SO;TR
First downs;5;7
Total Plays;43;19
Rushing (plys-yds);32-26;13-335
Passing yards;12;124
Total yards;38;479
Passes (cmp-att-int);4-11-1;5-6-0
Fumbles (no-lost);3-2;1-0
Penalties (no-yds);0-0;4-45
Punts (no-avg);6-28.3;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Southern — Jonna Diddle 6-32, Josh Tanksey 8-12, Gage Shuler 7-15, Trey McNickle 8-(-4), Andy Doczi 3-(-29); Trimble — Conner Wright 7-230 3 TDs, Cameron Kittle 4-108 2 TDs, Ronald Maffin 1-6 TD, Evan Scott 1-11.
PASSING
Southern — Gage Shuler 2-6-0 10, Andy Doczi 2-5-1 2; Trimble — Cameron Kittle 5-6-0 124 2 TDs.
RECEIVING
Southern — Chase Bailey 1-9, Gage Shuler 1-3, Will Wickline 1-1, Trey McNickle 1-(-1); Trimble — Blake Guffey 3-81 TD, Bryce Downs 1-30 TD, Austin Wisor 1-13.
