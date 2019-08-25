An induction ceremony for new members of the Trimble Local Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will be held on Thursday, at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The program consists of a dinner, followed by the induction ceremony. The cost is $10.00 and may be paid at the door on the night of the ceremony or in advance to Sandy Gyure at the First National Bank in Glouster.
The new inductees are Paul Culver, Chuck Davis, Bruce Fouts, Jr., Allory Hooper and A.J. Jenkins.
Paul Culver is a graduate of Hopedale High School and West Liberty State College. He was hired as the head football coach at Trimble High School in 1973. Coach Culver inherited a football program that had not enjoyed a winning season for many years.
Over a period of six seasons, he turned that program around and left Trimble with a record of 37 wins, 18 losses, and 4 ties. After two seasons at Buckeye North High School, he became the head coach at Sheridan High School in 1981. Sheridan did not have a strong football program, but Coach Culver turned that program completely around, just like he did at Trimble. In 35 years at Sheridan, his teams won 272 games while losing 110 games. He retired from coaching at the end of the 2015 season with a career record of 323 wins, 132 loses, and 5 ties. Coach Culver was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015 and the football stadium at Sheridan High School has been named Paul Culver Stadium in his honor.
Chuck Davis is a member of the class of 1986, and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Sciences from Ohio University. As a high school athlete, he earned one letter in football, two letters in basketball, three letters in golf, and four letters in baseball. During his sophomore year, Mr. Davis was named to All Tri-Valley Conference team in golf, and was a member of the first Trimble team to qualify for the state golf tournament. He was an All Tri-Valley Conference selection in baseball during his junior year, and was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference team in both basketball and baseball as a senior. He was chosen as the most valuable baseball player in the Tri-Valley Conference during his senior year and was also named to the All District Team.
Bruce Fouts, Jr. is a member of the class of 2005. As a high school athlete, he earned four letters in football, four letters in basketball, and four letters in baseball. In baseball, he was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference team, the All District team, and the All Ohio team as a junior. He was also an All Tri-Valley Conference selection during his senior year. In basketball, he was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference and All District teams in both his junior and senior years. He scored a total of 1,063 points his basketball career. In football, Mr. Fouts was an All Tri-Valley Conference selection in his sophomore, junior, and senior years. He was chosen as the most valuable defensive player in the Tri-Valley Conference in both his junior and senior years. Mr. Fouts received All District honors in both his junior and senior years and was defensive player of the year for the Southeast District as a senior. He was a first team All Ohio selection as a senior.
Allory Hooper is a member of the class of 2004. As a high school athlete, she earned four letters in volleyball, four letters in basketball, and four letters in softball. Ms. Hooper was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference team in volleyball all four years of her high school career and was also an All District selection. In basketball, she was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference team and the All District team in her sophomore, junior, and senior years. Ms. Hooper scored over 1,000 points during her basketball career. In softball, she was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference and All District teams as a freshman. As a sophomore, she was once again an All Tri-Valley Conference and All District selection and was the co-most valuable player of the Tri-Valley Conference. During both her junior and senior years, she was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference and All District teams. She was also chosen as the District Player of the Year in both her junior and senior years and was an All Ohio selection both years.
A.J. Jenkins is a member of the class of 2004. As a high school athlete, he earned three letters in baseball, three letters in football, and three letters in basketball. In basketball, he was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference team in both his junior and senior years. During his senior year, he was also a first team All District selection and was chosen as the most valuable player in the Tri-Valley Conference. In football, Mr. Jenkins was named to the all Tri-Valley Conference team in both his junior and senior years. He was the most valuable defensive player in the league during his junior year and the most valuable offensive player in the league during his senior year. He was also named to the All District team, was chosen as the most valuable player of the Southeast District, and was a first team All Ohio selection as a senior.
The new Hall of Fame members will be introduced prior to the start of the Nelsonville-York versus Trimble game on Saturday, at Glouster Memorial Stadium.
