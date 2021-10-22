GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats finished their regular season with another shutout victory.
Trimble defeated the Crooksville Ceramics, 35-0, on Friday at Glouster Memorial Stadium.
The Tomcats close the regular season with a 7-2 record, while Crooksville finishes at 0-9.
The game was a late addition after Crooksville's regular scheduled opponent, Morgan, was forced to cancel.
The Tomcats led 7-0 after one quarter. Tabor Lackey scored on a nine-yard run to open the scoring with 5:41 left on the first-quarter clock.
Trimble would open up a 21-0 lead by halftime. Bryce Downs' 18-yard touchdown run made it 14-0, with the first-half scoring closed out after Lackey's 22-yard touchdown pass to Blake Guffey with 1:48 left.
The score remained the same until Downs' 13-yard touchdown run with 4:36 left in the third for a 28-0.
Lackey's 7-yard touchdown pass to Will Freeborn gave the Tomcats a 35-0 advantage with 1:03 left in the third.
The Tomcats had 387 yards of offense, compared to 69 for Crooksville. Trimble gained 271 on the ground, holding Crooksville to 14 yards on 13 rushing attempts.
Downs led Trimble with 147 yards on 18 rushing attempts, with Lackey gaining 90 yards on 12 carries.
Lackey completed 9 of 13 passes for 116 yards, with Guffey catching four passes for 55 yards. Tucker Dixon caught two passes for 43 yards.
Trinton Cottrell completed 9 of 22 passes for 55 yards for Crooksville, also rushing for 20 yards on eight carries.
The Tomcats not set their sights on the postseason, where they will compete in the Division VII, Region 27 playoffs.
Trimble will host a game next Saturday, Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.