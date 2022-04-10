WATERFORD — The Trimble softball team used a big third inning to score a road victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble won at Waterford on Friday, 8-6. The Tomcats scored six runs in the top of the third inning to go ahead 7-3 and never looked back.
Joelle Richards, a freshman, went the distance inside the pitching circle for Trimble. She struck out one, only walking two. She gave up three runs in the seventh, but shut the door on Waterford's comeback attempt when the Wildcats had runners on second and third.
The Tomcats had plenty of offense in the win. Adelynn Stevens was 3 for 6, while Lexee Fouts was 3 for 5. Brandis Bickley was 2 for 4, hitting a double and a single.
Bickley gave Trimble a 1-0 lead in the first when her double scored Emily Young. Stevens added an RBI in the fifth to increase Trimble's lead to 8-3.
After hosting South Gallia on Monday, Trimble will travel to Belpre on Tuesday.
Waterford 4, Trimble 2 (baseball)
WATERFORD — Waterford scored three times in the first and never lost the upper hand in a TVC-Hocking baseball game against Trimble on Friday.
Waterford held on to beat Trimble, 4-2.
The Wildcats led 3-0 after an inning, with Trimble getting to within 3-2 after a two-run third. Waterford added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
Trimble had four hits. Bryce Downs hit a double, going 1 for 3 with a run and RBI.
Tabor Lackey, Brandon Burdette and Will Sharp all hit singles for Trimble. Austin Wisor drew a walk and scored a run.
Downs started and pitched four innings for Trimble, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks. He stuck out two.
Cole Wright worked the final two innings, giving up a run on a hit, two walks and two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.