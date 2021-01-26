TUPPERS PLAINS — The Trimble Tomcats avoided an upset, and moved a step closer to a potential league title.
Trimble pulled out a close 43-40 win at Eastern High School on Monday.
The Tomcats (13-3 overall) improved to 10-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Eastern made Trimble work for it. The Eagles led 12-6 after one quarter, and 24-18 at halftime. Trimble fought back to force a 31-31 tie after three quarters before winning the fourth, 12-9.
Eastern falls to 3-13 and 2-7 in the TVC-Hocking after losing to Trimble for the second time this season.
Briana Orsborne led Trimble in scoring with 18 points. She made three 2-pointers and three 3-point field goals, as well as all three of her free throw attempts.
Orsborne scored 10 of Trimble's 18 first-half points.
Laikyn Imler followed with eight points for Trimble, making four 2-point field goals. Emily Calentine stepped up with seven points off the bench, making a key fourth-quarter 3-pointer.
Emily Young added four points, all coming in the fourth quarter. Emma Beha, Riley Campbell and Sophia Ives each scored two points for Trimble.
The Tomcats played without junior center Jayne Six.
Erica Durst led Eastern with 17 points, making five 2-point field goals and 7 of 10 from the foul line. Jennifer Parker added 12 points, connecting on three 2-point field goals and a pair of 3's.
Sydney Reynolds added seven points, while Kennadi Rockhold and Whitney Durst each scored two points.
Trimble hosts Federal Hocking on Thursday, and can clinch at least a share of the TVC-Hocking title with a victory.
