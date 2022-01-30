GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats enjoyed a winning day inside of William White Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Tomcats were able to get a pair of varsity wins against county rival Nelsonville-York.
The girls' team defeated Nelsonville-York 55-43, while the boys were 72-44 winners over the Buckeyes.
The highlight of the girls' game came from Briana Orsborne, who became the third Trimble senior to join the 1,000-point club this season.
Orsborne needed 13 points for the milestone, and she got just that number against the Buckeyes. She made four 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and both of her free throws. She scored four points in the fourth quarter to join Jayne Six and Emily Young as career 1,000 point scorers.
Young led the Tomcats in scoring, tallying 18 points. She made five 2-point field goals and all five of her free throws. She scored nine points in the opening quarter.
Laikyn Imler also hit double figures with 15 points for Trimble, making five 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and both of her free throws.
Six added six points, four coming in the fourth, with Jaylee Orsborne adding three points.
Trimble improved to 16-1 with its third win in a row. The Tomcats swept the season series with the Buckeyes for the second season in a row.
Nelsonville-York (10-9) scored the first nine points of the game, but Trimble rallied back to within 17-15 after one quarter. Nelsonville-York led 26-23 at halftime.
The Tomcats held the Buckeyes to six points in the third quarter, taking a 38-32 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Trimble won the second half 32-17 to pull away for the win.
Airah Lavy led Nelsonville-York with 18 points, with seven coming in the fourth. She made four 3-pointers, two 2-pointers and both of her free throws.
Mackenzie Hurd and Brooklyn Richards each scored eight points, with Alivia Speelman tallying seven points. Cayleigh Dupler scored two points.
Trimble's boys also swept the season series with Nelsonville-York after its 72-44 win. The Tomcat improved to 14-0 on the season, while N-Y fell to 6-12.
Trimble led 19-4 after one quarter and never looked back, leading 38-21 at halftime and 62-33 going to the fourth quarter.
Blake Guffey led Trimble in scoring with 17 points, making 7 of 10 shots from the field. He added six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Tucker Dixon followed with 16 points, making 8 of 9 shots from the field with four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Tyler Weber also hit double figures with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Bryce Downs had nine points and seven rebounds. Austin Wisor followed with seven points, four assists and four rebounds. Clarence Jones also scored seven points.
Brandon Burdette chipped in three points, with Cole Wright adding two points.
Drew Carter led Nelsonville-York with 20 points and four assists. Trent Morrissey and Leighton Loge each scored six points, with Keagan Swope and Jaydon Abram each adding five points. James Koska scored two points.
Trimble 57, Eastern 29
TUPPERS PLAINS — The Trimble Tomcats had a slow start to Friday's Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game, but it didn't stop their perfect start.
Trimble won at Eastern High School, 57-29, to improve to 13-0 overall. The Tomcats are also 8-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
Eastern led 8-4 after one quarter, but Trimble turned that into a 26-16 halftime lead. The Tomcats' advantage grew to 44-23 going to the fourth.
Blake Guffey matched Eastern's point total by himself. The Trimble senior had 29 points on 13 of 20 shooting. He had 12 rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks in a stat-stuffing night.
Austin Wisor had nine points, four steals and three assists in the win. Tyler Weber had eight points, three steals and two assists, while Bryce Downs had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tucker Dixon had one point and two assists with Clarence Jones scoring a point.
Jace Bullington led Eastern with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
