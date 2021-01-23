NELSONVILLE — Trimble coach Joe Richards is hoping to take the Tomcats to extraordinary heights before the 2020-21 season comes to an end.
Along the way, he was able to accomplish something not yet done during his tenure in Trimble.
Richards and the Tomcats were 53-45 winners at Nelsonville-York High School on Saturday.
It was the first time Richards, in his sixth season, was able to walk out of Ben Wagner Gymnasium with a victory.
The win improved the Tomcats to 12-3 on the season.
The victory didn't come easy however, as Nelsonville-York led 41-40 in the fourth quarter before the Tomcats rallied back.
Jayne Six led Trimble with 18 points in the win, making five 2-pointers and eight of her 10 free throw attempts.
Laikyn Imler followed by scoring 12 points, five coming in the final quarter.
Briana Orsborne and Emily Young each scored eight points. Orsborne made a critical 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, while Young tallied six of her points in the third.
Emma Beha added five points for Trimble, all coming in the third, while Riley Campbell scored two points.
The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter and 25-25 at halftime. Trimble won the third 15-11 to go ahead 40-36 after three, but the Buckeyes scored the first five points of the final quarter.
Trimble ended the game on a 13-4 run to avoid the upset, and sweep the season series against the Buckeyes.
Alivia Speelman led Nelsonville-York (4-13) with 18 points, nine coming in the opening quarter. She made three 3's and two 2-point field goals overall, to go with a 5 of 6 effort from the foul line.
Airah Lavy added 13 points for Nelsonville-York, making a pair of 3-pointers.
Cayleigh Dupler followed with eight points, also making two 3's, while Ashleigh Cantrell, Kalina Hernandez and Brooklyn Richards each scored two points.
