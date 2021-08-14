An induction ceremony for new members of the Trimble Local Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will be held on Thursday, August 19, at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The program consists of a dinner, followed by the induction ceremony. The cost is $10.00 and may be paid at the door on the night of the ceremony or in advance to Sandy Gyure at the First National Bank in Glouster.
The new inductees are Dave Carter, Anthony Dixon, Alicia Andrews Drake and Robbie Jenkins.
Dave Carter is a member of the class of 1958. As a high school athlete, he participated in football, basketball and baseball, earning two letters in football, and one in baseball. He was a first team All Muskingum Valley League selection in football on both offense and defense his senior year. During Mr. Carter’s years of athletic participation, schools were not broken into divisions according to size. Thus, athletes from the smaller schools were forced to compete with those from the large schools for post-seasons honors and recognition. Despite the lack of records and statistics from his playing career, he is generally regarded as having been among the best athletes of that time. Mr. Carter is retired from the Southern Ohio Coal Company and lives in Glouster.
Anthony Dixon is a member of the class of 2006. As a high school athlete, he earned three letters in football and basketball, and four letters in baseball. As a junior, he was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference team in baseball. During his senior year, he was an All Tri-Valley Conference selection, the Most Valuable Offensive Player in the Tri-Valley Conference, and a member of the All Ohio team in football. In basketball, he was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference and All District team. In baseball, he was an All Tri-Valley Conference, All District, and All Ohio selection. Mr. Dixon is a corrections officer at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, and lives in Glouster.
Alicia Andrews Drake is a member of the Class of 2006. As a high school athlete, she earned three letters in volleyball and softball, and four letters in basketball. In softball, she was an All Tri-Valley Conference and All District selection as a sophomore. During her junior year, she repeated as an All Tri-Valley Conference and All District honoree and was the Most Valuable Offensive Player in the Tri-Valley Conference. As a senior, she was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference and All District teams for the third time and was the Most Valuable Defensive Player in the Tri-Valley Conference. She was a first team All Ohio selection as a senior. Mrs. Drake is a graduate of Muskingum University where she played softball and participated in the Division III Softball World Series. She is a quality consultant for Aetna Health Care and lives in Trimble Township.
Robbie Jenkins is a member of the Class of 2005. As a high school athlete, he earned one letter in baseball, three letters in basketball, and four letters in football. During his junior year, he was named to the All Tri-Valley Conference and All District teams in football. As a senior, he was once again an All Tri-Valley Conference and All District selection in football and was chosen as the Most Valuable Offensive Player of both the Tri-Valley Conference and the Southeast District. He was also a first team All Ohio selection as a senior. Mr. Jenkins is employed by Shelley & Sands General Contractors and lives in Glouster.
The new Hall of Fame members will be introduced prior to the start of the Nelsonville-York versus Trimble game on Saturday, August 21st at Glouster Memorial Stadium.
