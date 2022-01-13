GLOUSTER — It was closer than the first meeting, but the Trimble Tomcats still swept the season series with the Belpre Golden Eagles.
Trimble defeated Belpre, 57-47, on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game inside William White Gymnasium.
The win improved the Tomcats to 11-0 overall, and 7-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
It was also Trimble's sixth consecutive win in the series against Belpre.
Briana Orsborne led Trimble with 19 points, eight coming in the final quarter. Jayne Six added 17 points, 11 coming in the fourth.
Emily Young added 11 points for Trimble, with Laikyn Imler scoring six points. Riley Campbell had two points, with Sophia Ives and Lydia Beha each scoring a point.
Belpre, which lost to Trimble 53-21 on Dec. 2, was led by Halee Williams' 14 points. Kaitlen Bush added 13 points.
