RACINE — The Trimble Tomcats scored a 7-5 softball win at Southern on Monday.
Trimble trailed 3-2 before scoring three runs in the fourth to lead 5-3. Two more runs in the sixth allowed the Tomcats to go ahead 7-3, with Southern scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Bama Martin pitched a complete game in the win, holding Southern to five hits and three earned runs. She walked six, hit two, but struck out five.
Trimble collected 10 hits in the win. Brandis Bickley had two hits, a walk and four RBIs. Martin helped her cause at the plate with two hits, a run and an RBI.
Riley Campbell and Briana Orsborne also had two-hit games. Orsborne scored three runs, driving in a run and drawing a walk while Campbell scored a run.
Adelynn Stevens had a hit and run, while Kennedy Kittle had a hit, run and drew a walk.
Kayla Evans led Southern, going 2 for 2 with three runs scored. Kassidy Chaney took the pitching loss, giving up five runs in four innings.
The Tomcats improve to 3-12 overall and 2-7 after avenging a 4-3 loss earlier in the season to Southern.
Southern 10, Trimble 0 (baseball)
RACINE — Trimble was held to one hit in a 10-0 baseball loss at Southern.
Brandon Burdette hit a single for the Tomcats' only hit in the six-inning game.
Southern scored four in the first and two runs in each the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Cole Wright started on the mound for Trimble, pitching three innings. Blake Guffey pitched the final two innings for the Tomcats, who had six errors that led to four unearned runs.
Trimble falls to 4-12 overall and 2-7 in the TVC-Hocking.
