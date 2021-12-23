WATERFORD — Round one went to the Trimble Tomcats.
Trimble won a battle of unbeaten teams on Thursday, going to Washington County and defeating the Waterford Wildcats 56-47.
The Tomcats will celebrate the Christmas holiday with an 8-0 overall record, including 5-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Waterford falls to 7-1, including 5-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble enjoyed the advantage at every quarter break, leading 15-14 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime. The Tomcats took a 40-34 lead into the fourth, then won the final quarter 16-13.
The Tomcats' scoring was balanced through their starting lineup.
Briana Orsborne led Trimble with 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. She had four 2-point field goals, two 3-pointers and made two of her three free throws.
Jayne Six followed with 13 points, making five of her seven free throw attempts. She added four 2-point field goals.
Jaylee Orsborne, a freshman, added 10 points. She made a 3-pointer after the opening tip, scoring seven points in the first half.
Emily Young added nine points, making three 2-point field goals and all three of her free throws. She had six points in the opening quarter.
Laikyn Imler rounded out Trimble's scoring with eight points, making four 2-point field goals. She had four points in each the first and third quarters.
Trimble finished the game with 18 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and 11 of 16 from the foul line.
Cara Taylor led Waterford with 18 points. She got to the free throw line 11 times, making seven to go with four 2-pointers and a 3-pointer. She had 15 points through three quarters.
Mackenzie Suprano followed with 13 points for the Wildcats, nine coming in the first half. Laykn Jones added eight points, while Lily Franchino and Madi Hiener each had four points.
The Tomcats are 4-1 their last five games against the Wildcats, winning at Waterford for the second time in three seasons.
Waterford won the outright TVC-Hocking title 2015 through 2019, but Trimble won it outright in 2020. The two league rivals shared the top spot in 2021, with Waterford eventually advancing to the Division IV state tournament.
The first battle this season went to the Tomcats, with the rematch in Glouster scheduled for Jan. 31.
The Tomcats are scheduled to return to the court on Wednesday at Nelsonville-York with a 6 p.m. JV start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.