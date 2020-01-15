WATERFORD — The Trimble Tomcats were able to bounce back on Tuesday, winning another key game in the Tri-Valley Conference.
Trimble again rode its defense to a 47-35 victory at Waterford.
The Tomcats, who lost to Peebles 69-50 to end a seven-game winning streak on Saturday, improved to 10-2 with the win.
Trimble is also 7-1 in the TVC-Hocking, tied for first with the Federal Hocking Lancers as the league completed its first round of matchups.
The Tomcats pitched a shutout in the first quarter to lead Waterford 8-0.
The Wildcats (4-7, 3-5 TVC-Hocking) roared back to force a 22-22 tie at halftime, but Trimble only allowed five points in the third quarter to lead 35-27.
Trimble won the second half 25-13, as Waterford found baskets hard to come by.
Waterford shot 21 percent from the field, making 12 of 56 shot, including just 9 of 44 from 2-point range.
The Tomcats shot 28 percent, making 15 of 53 shots, including 14 of 45 from 2-point range.
Blake Guffey led Trimble with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals. Brayden Weber added 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Tyler Weber scored eight points, while Cameron Kittle had four points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Zach Guffey and Sawyer Koons each scored two points, with Koons grabbing seven rebounds.
Trimble travels to Eastern on Friday. The Tomcats beat the Eagles on Dec. 17, 62-58.
