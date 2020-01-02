SUGAR GROVE — The Trimble Tomcats faced a late-game deficit in their toughest task to date.
The young Tomcats found a way to win.
Trimble rallied for a huge 50-49 victory at previously-unbeaten Berne Union on Thursday in a girls' basketball contest.
Trimble improves to 8-1 with the win, while Berne Union falls to 10-1.
Trimble trailed 44-38 with less than four minutes remaining before ended the game on a 12-5 surge.
"The girls tightened the screws on the defensive end when it counted," Trimble coach Joe Richards said.
Trimble, which has a roster exclusively of freshmen and sophomores, has won six in a row.
Center Jayne Six battled first-half foul trouble to lead the way with 15 points. She scored 13 points in the second half, with all five of her field goals coming after the second quarter.
Six made 5 of 6 free throw attempts, including the game winners.
Berne Union was shooting free throws, leading 49-48, but missed and Six got the rebound. She was fouled, and went to the other end of the court to shoot free throws with four seconds left.
Six made both free throws to give Trimble the lead.
The Tomcats then forced a turnover on Berne Union's ensuing inbounds attempt.
Emily Young added 13 points, scoring nine points in the second quarter.
Briana Orsborne added eight points, making a pair of 3-pointers in the win. Laikyn Imler tallied seven points, while Riley Campbell scored three points.
Campbell scored all three of her points in the fourth quarter. Her 15-foot jumper forced a tie, and she later made a free throw that forged another tie score.
Emily Calentine and Sophia Ives each scored two points.
Ives played a key role, picking up first-half minutes when Six was on the bench with fouls.
"Sophia played very well with defense and rebounding with Jayne in foul trouble," Richards said.
Berne Union led 14-13 after one quarter, but Trimble led 24-23 at halftime. The Rockets won the third quarter 16-12 to lead 39-36 going to the fourth, but Trimble won the final frame 14-10.
Berne Union went ahead 49-48 when Sophia Kline connected on a three-point play with 49 seconds left, but the Tomcats would rally back in the closing moments.
Trimble played solid defense on Berne Union standout Bella Kline, a career thousand-point scorer.
The junior scored the Rockets' first 12 points of the game, but eventually finished with just 18 points after the hot start. Young and Campbell provided defense throughout the contest on Kline.
Sophie Kline added 15 points for Berne Union, while Abbi Evans, Mya Staten and Emily Blevins each scored five points.
After playing at West Muskingum on Saturday, the Tomcats will have a big week upcoming in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. Trimble will travel to Belpre on Monday, and host Waterford on Thursday.
The Tomcats lead the TVC-Hocking with a 6-0 league record.
