ZANESVILLE — Athens' trio of district qualifiers concluded their golf season on Tuesday.
Nathan Shadik, Milan Hall and Jay Choi all competed in the Division I district tournament, held at the EagleSticks Golf Club.
The three juniors all qualified as individuals for the event.
Shadik led the way with a top-10 finish. He posted a score of 79, part of a three-way tie for sixth.
Shadik shot a 41 on the front nine, and finished strong with a 38 on the back nine. He was just three shots behind a potential spot in the Division I state tournament.
The top team and the top individual not on a qualifying team advanced to the state tournament. The individual qualifying slot went to Marietta junior A.J. Graham.
Graham was second overall in the field with a score of 76.
Hall was tied for 28th overall, finishing with a round of 87. He shot a 47 on the front nine, and a 40 on the back nine.
Choi was part of a four-way tie for 35th. He had a score of 90, and like Hall and Shadik, finished strong.
Choi had a 49 on the front nine, and a 41 on the back nine.
New Philadelphia won the team district championship and advances to state competition with a score of 312. Senior Shad Kenily was also the individual medalist with a score of 75.
Marietta (319), Dover (326), West Holmes (330), Warren (343) and Chillicothe (364) rounded out the team scoring.
