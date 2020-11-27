Tri-Valley Conference football

Ohio Division

Player;Team;Yr;Pos

Joey Moore;Athens;Sr;QB/SS

Michael Conkle;River Valley;So;RB

Logan Neal;Alexander;Sr;LB/RB

Wyatt Hoover;Meigs;Sr;WR/QB

Colton Snyder;Nelsonville-York;Sr;LB/FB

Hunter Smith;Wellston;Sr;WR/C

Zack Radabaugh;Vinton County;Sr;RB/LB

Peyton Gail;Athens;Sr;RB/OLB

Owen Roark;Athens;Sr;LB

Tanner McCune;Athens;Sr;OL/DL

Brayden Whiting;Athens;Sr;WR

Will Hash;River Valley;Jr;LB

Drew Harris;Alexander;Sr;OL/DL

Michael Wells;Alexander;Sr;DE

Xander Karagosian;Alexander;Jr;LB/QB

Abe Lundy;Meigs;Sr;MLB/FB

Coulter Cleland;Meigs;Jr;QB

Drew Carter;Nelsonville-York;Jr;QB/DB

Ethan Gail;Nelsonville-York;Sr;TE/FS

Christian Wiseman;Nelsonville-York;Sr;G/DT

Christopher McDonald;Nelsonville-York;Sr;WR/DB

Ethan Douglas;Nelsonville-York;Sr;LB

RJ Kemp;Wellston;Sr;WR/S

Jeremiah Frisby;Wellston;Jr;QB/SS

Jonathon Garvin;Wellston;Sr;RB

Jarrod Wilbur;Wellston;Sr;T/LB

Garrett Warnock;Wellston;Sr;G/DE

Chase Ingalls;Wellston;Sr;WR/C

Timmy McManis;Vinton County;Sr;OL/DL

Boomer Herrold;Vinton County;Sr;OL/DE

Kody Waugh;Vinton County;Sr;TE/DE

Zayne Karr;Vinton County;Jr;RB/FS

Elijah Williams;Vinton County;Sr;RB/C

Offensive Player of the Year — Hunter Smith, Wellston

Defensive Player of the Year — Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York

Coach of the Year — Mike Smith, Wellston

Final league standings

Wellston;4-0

Nelsonville-York;4-1

Meigs;3-2

Vinton County;3-3

Athens;2-2

Alexander;1-4

River Valley;0-5

Hocking Division 

Player;Team;Yr;Pos

Walker Feick;Belpre;Sr;QB/S

Bryce Downs;Trimble;Jr;RB/OLB

Greg Davis;South Gallia;Jr;RB/DB

Chase Bailey;Southern;Sr;QB/S

Elijah Lucas;Federal Hocking;Sr;WR/FS

Conner Ridenour;Eastern;Sr;QB/DB

Joe Panteliclis;Waterford;Sr;LB/FB

Connor Baker;Belpre;Sr;RB/LB

Cody Daughterty;Belpre;Sr;RB/LB

Blake Guffey;Trimble;Jr;TE;LB

Tabor Lackey;Trimble;Jr;QB/DE

Todd Fouts;Trimble;Sr;FB/LB

Austin Wisor;Trimble;Jr;WR/FS

Tucker Dixon;Trimble;Jr;WR/LB

Conner Wooten;Trimble;Jr;T/T

Ethan Fullerton;Trimble;Jr;G/DT

Lincoln Rose;Southern;Jr;G

Josh Stansberry;Southern;Sr;RB/LB

Kyeger Roush;Southern;Sr;OT/DT

Blake Newland;Eastern;Sr;SS/OLB

Steven Fitzgerald;Eastern;Sr;RB/LB

William Oldaker;Eastern;Sr;MLB/L

Hunter Sisson;Eastern;Sr;DL/OL

Jake Barber;Eastern;Sr;DT/C

Jayden Evans;Eastern;Jr;MLB/TE

Bryce Newland;Eastern;Jr;SS/OLB

Holden Dailey;Waterford;Jr;RB/SS

Bailey McGraw;Waterford;Sr;LB/RG

Haden Offenberger;Waterford;Sr;DT/G

Cole Miller;Waterford;Sr;TE/DE

Luke Teters;Waterford;Sr;DB/WR

Jude Huffman;Waterford;Sr;DE/TE

Nick Ellis;Waterford;Sr;RT/DT

Offensive Player of the Year — Blake Newland, Eastern

Defensive Players of the Year — Blake Guffey, Trimble; William Oldaker, Eastern 

Coaches of the Year — Phil Faires, Trimble; Pat Newland, Eastern

Final league standings

Trimble;5-0

Eastern;4-1

Waterford;3-2

Belpre;2-3

Southern;1-4

South Gallia;0-5


