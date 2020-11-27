Tri-Valley Conference football
Ohio Division
Player;Team;Yr;Pos
Joey Moore;Athens;Sr;QB/SS
Michael Conkle;River Valley;So;RB
Logan Neal;Alexander;Sr;LB/RB
Wyatt Hoover;Meigs;Sr;WR/QB
Colton Snyder;Nelsonville-York;Sr;LB/FB
Hunter Smith;Wellston;Sr;WR/C
Zack Radabaugh;Vinton County;Sr;RB/LB
Peyton Gail;Athens;Sr;RB/OLB
Owen Roark;Athens;Sr;LB
Tanner McCune;Athens;Sr;OL/DL
Brayden Whiting;Athens;Sr;WR
Will Hash;River Valley;Jr;LB
Drew Harris;Alexander;Sr;OL/DL
Michael Wells;Alexander;Sr;DE
Xander Karagosian;Alexander;Jr;LB/QB
Abe Lundy;Meigs;Sr;MLB/FB
Coulter Cleland;Meigs;Jr;QB
Drew Carter;Nelsonville-York;Jr;QB/DB
Ethan Gail;Nelsonville-York;Sr;TE/FS
Christian Wiseman;Nelsonville-York;Sr;G/DT
Christopher McDonald;Nelsonville-York;Sr;WR/DB
Ethan Douglas;Nelsonville-York;Sr;LB
RJ Kemp;Wellston;Sr;WR/S
Jeremiah Frisby;Wellston;Jr;QB/SS
Jonathon Garvin;Wellston;Sr;RB
Jarrod Wilbur;Wellston;Sr;T/LB
Garrett Warnock;Wellston;Sr;G/DE
Chase Ingalls;Wellston;Sr;WR/C
Timmy McManis;Vinton County;Sr;OL/DL
Boomer Herrold;Vinton County;Sr;OL/DE
Kody Waugh;Vinton County;Sr;TE/DE
Zayne Karr;Vinton County;Jr;RB/FS
Elijah Williams;Vinton County;Sr;RB/C
Offensive Player of the Year — Hunter Smith, Wellston
Defensive Player of the Year — Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York
Coach of the Year — Mike Smith, Wellston
Final league standings
Wellston;4-0
Nelsonville-York;4-1
Meigs;3-2
Vinton County;3-3
Athens;2-2
Alexander;1-4
River Valley;0-5
Hocking Division
Player;Team;Yr;Pos
Walker Feick;Belpre;Sr;QB/S
Bryce Downs;Trimble;Jr;RB/OLB
Greg Davis;South Gallia;Jr;RB/DB
Chase Bailey;Southern;Sr;QB/S
Elijah Lucas;Federal Hocking;Sr;WR/FS
Conner Ridenour;Eastern;Sr;QB/DB
Joe Panteliclis;Waterford;Sr;LB/FB
Connor Baker;Belpre;Sr;RB/LB
Cody Daughterty;Belpre;Sr;RB/LB
Blake Guffey;Trimble;Jr;TE;LB
Tabor Lackey;Trimble;Jr;QB/DE
Todd Fouts;Trimble;Sr;FB/LB
Austin Wisor;Trimble;Jr;WR/FS
Tucker Dixon;Trimble;Jr;WR/LB
Conner Wooten;Trimble;Jr;T/T
Ethan Fullerton;Trimble;Jr;G/DT
Lincoln Rose;Southern;Jr;G
Josh Stansberry;Southern;Sr;RB/LB
Kyeger Roush;Southern;Sr;OT/DT
Blake Newland;Eastern;Sr;SS/OLB
Steven Fitzgerald;Eastern;Sr;RB/LB
William Oldaker;Eastern;Sr;MLB/L
Hunter Sisson;Eastern;Sr;DL/OL
Jake Barber;Eastern;Sr;DT/C
Jayden Evans;Eastern;Jr;MLB/TE
Bryce Newland;Eastern;Jr;SS/OLB
Holden Dailey;Waterford;Jr;RB/SS
Bailey McGraw;Waterford;Sr;LB/RG
Haden Offenberger;Waterford;Sr;DT/G
Cole Miller;Waterford;Sr;TE/DE
Luke Teters;Waterford;Sr;DB/WR
Jude Huffman;Waterford;Sr;DE/TE
Nick Ellis;Waterford;Sr;RT/DT
Offensive Player of the Year — Blake Newland, Eastern
Defensive Players of the Year — Blake Guffey, Trimble; William Oldaker, Eastern
Coaches of the Year — Phil Faires, Trimble; Pat Newland, Eastern
Final league standings
Trimble;5-0
Eastern;4-1
Waterford;3-2
Belpre;2-3
Southern;1-4
South Gallia;0-5
