Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division 

All-league baseball 

Player;School;Yr;Pos

Mathew Bayne;Belpre;Sr;C

Evan Wells;Belpre;Sr;3B

Dylan Cox;Belpre;Sr;P/OF

Conner Ridenour;Eastern;Sr;3B/LF/P

Preston Thorla;Eastern;Sr;CF'P

Bruce Hawley;Eastern;Sr;RF

Will Oldaker;Eastern;1B/P

Brayden Smith;Eastern;Jr;SS/P

Hunter Smith;Federal Hocking;Sr;OF/C

Ethan McCune;Federal Hocking;Jr;OF/INF

Ryan Laudermilt;Southern;Sr;SS/P

Lance Stewart;Southern;Sr;RF/P

Arrow Drummer;Southern;Sr;1B

Austin Wisor;Trimble;Jr;SS/P

Bryce Downs;Trimble;Jr;SS/P

Jacob Huffman;Waterford;Jr;SS/2B/P

Kolton Zimmer;Waterford;Jr;CF/P

Braden Miller;Waterford;Sr;2B/SS/P

Dylan Taylor;Waterford;Fr;RF/3B

Cole Miller;Waterford;Sr;C/P

Jacob Smeeks;Belpre;Jr;SS/2B/P

Mathew Blanchard;Eastern;Sr;P/SS

Wes Carpenter;Federal Hocking;Sr;P/INF

Will Wickline;Southern;Jr;2B/DH/P

Andrew Small;South Gallia;Sr;SS/P

Tabor Lackey;Trimble;Jr;C

Jude Huffman;Waterford;Sr;1B/3B

Offensive MVP — Jude Huffman, Waterford

Defensive MVP — Mathew Blanchard, Eastern

Coach of the Year — Doug Huffman, Waterford

Final league standings

Waterford;10-2

Eastern;8-4

Southern;8-4

Federal Hocking;6-6

Belpre;6-6

Trimble;4-8

South Gallia;0-12


