Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division
All-league baseball
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Mathew Bayne;Belpre;Sr;C
Evan Wells;Belpre;Sr;3B
Dylan Cox;Belpre;Sr;P/OF
Conner Ridenour;Eastern;Sr;3B/LF/P
Preston Thorla;Eastern;Sr;CF'P
Bruce Hawley;Eastern;Sr;RF
Will Oldaker;Eastern;1B/P
Brayden Smith;Eastern;Jr;SS/P
Hunter Smith;Federal Hocking;Sr;OF/C
Ethan McCune;Federal Hocking;Jr;OF/INF
Ryan Laudermilt;Southern;Sr;SS/P
Lance Stewart;Southern;Sr;RF/P
Arrow Drummer;Southern;Sr;1B
Austin Wisor;Trimble;Jr;SS/P
Bryce Downs;Trimble;Jr;SS/P
Jacob Huffman;Waterford;Jr;SS/2B/P
Kolton Zimmer;Waterford;Jr;CF/P
Braden Miller;Waterford;Sr;2B/SS/P
Dylan Taylor;Waterford;Fr;RF/3B
Cole Miller;Waterford;Sr;C/P
Jacob Smeeks;Belpre;Jr;SS/2B/P
Mathew Blanchard;Eastern;Sr;P/SS
Wes Carpenter;Federal Hocking;Sr;P/INF
Will Wickline;Southern;Jr;2B/DH/P
Andrew Small;South Gallia;Sr;SS/P
Tabor Lackey;Trimble;Jr;C
Jude Huffman;Waterford;Sr;1B/3B
Offensive MVP — Jude Huffman, Waterford
Defensive MVP — Mathew Blanchard, Eastern
Coach of the Year — Doug Huffman, Waterford
Final league standings
Waterford;10-2
Eastern;8-4
Southern;8-4
Federal Hocking;6-6
Belpre;6-6
Trimble;4-8
South Gallia;0-12
