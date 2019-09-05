The Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division enjoyed a winning first week of the season.
Now, the teams will start playing each other.
Six of the nine TVC-Hocking teams started the season 1-0 with non-league victories last weekend.
Defending league champion Trimble highlighted the wins with its 35-0 victory over rival Nelsonville-York.
The Tomcats, now competing in Division VI, will look for all the second-level computer points they can get this season. In that regard, the Tomcats received help from the rest of the league.
Federal Hocking ended a nearly five-year losing streak with a 28-20 win over Hundred. Miller opened with a 28-25 win over Beallsville. Eastern took a convincing 47-25 win over Huntington. Southern won at Notre Dame, 34-6. Waterford enjoyed a second-half running clock in a 40-0 win over Sciotoville East.
South Gallia nearly gave the league another win, barely falling 14-12 to Symmes Valley.
Belpre lost, but played tough at defending Division VI, Region 23 champion Fort Frye. The Eagles trailed 13-12 at halftime before losing 34-12.
Wahama suffered a 28-14 loss to Ravenswood.
It’s the second year in a row the schedule was structured to give every team a non-league game in week one — Waterford and Miller previously played in week one — but now league games begin.
Trimble will travel to Belpre in what could end up being a battle of two of the top teams once the dust settles on the league standings.
Federal Hocking will look to start a winning streak when it welcomes Southern into Stewart.
Miller will travel to Wahama as the Falcons try to start 2-0. Miller was a 40-0 winner over Wahama a season ago.
South Gallia travels to Waterford in the other league contest.
Eastern plays a non-league game this week, hosting Caldwell (0-1). The Eagles could certainly boost a potential playoff run should they start the season with two non-league wins, especially against a fellow Region 27 team in Caldwell.
Most of TVC-Ohio aims for bounce-back wins
While the TVC-Hocking enjoyed a good week of non-league games, the TVC-Ohio combined to go 1-6 in week one. The lone win came from Alexander’s 48-0 triumph at Bradford.
Athens will look to bounce back when it has its home opener against Jackson, while Nelsonville-York travels to Fort Frye and Alexander to Berne Union.
Elsewhere in the league, Vinton County looks to put a tough 14-13 loss to Unioto in the rear-view mirror as it travels to take on Southeastern.
The Panthers have one of the best players in the area in senior Lane Ruby. The Vikings were able to upset Southeastern 21-20 in McArthur a season ago. Southeastern rebounded to go 7-3 and make the playoffs in Division VI.
Wellston played in the 106th and final matchup with Jackson last Saturday, and now will turn the page after a much-hyped rivalry game played in front of a capacity crowd in Jackson.
The Rockets lost 23-6. It was their 28th defeat in the last 29 meetings against the Ironmen, but they didn’t give up an offensive touchdown in the second half. They will travel to take on Piketon (1-0) on Friday.
The Rockets are coming off a 3-7 season, but were 48-14 winners over the Redstreaks last year. First-year coach Mike Smith will look for his first win at Wellston.
Meigs will look to bounce back from a 24-0 loss to Gallia Academy when it travels to Rock Hill.
It’s a more manageable week two game for Meigs, which played powerhouse St. Clairsville in this spot the previous two seasons. Rock Hill is coming off a 43-13 loss to Minford.
Finally, River Valley will face a difficult test as it gets a shot at Alex Penrod’s Gallia Academy Blue Devils.
River Valley, which was 1-9 last year, lost at Coal Grove in week one 32-7.
The Raiders have lost to their county rivals the last two years by a combined count of 96-7.
The Raiders had beaten Gallia Academy 20-7 in 2016 and 27-13 in 2015.
