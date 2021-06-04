Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division
All-league softball
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Alyssa Hutchinson;Belpre;Sr;P
Dekotah Lemon;Belpre;Sr;3B
Taylor Paker;Belpre;Jr;C
Tessa Rockhold;Eastern;Sr;P/SS
Kelsey Roberts;Eastern;Sr;C
Ella Carleton;Eastern;So;3B/P
Juli Durst;Eastern;Sr;OF
Whitney Durst;Eastern;Sr;OF
Cydnie Gillilan;Eastern;Jr;OF
Samantha Brown;Federal Hocking;Jr;2B/P
Kayla Evans;Southern;Jr;SS/P
Lexi Smith;Southern;Fr;P/3B/SS
Jessie Rutt;South Gallia;Jr;SS/P
Briana Orsborne;Trimble;Jr;3B
Adelynn Stevens;Trimble;Jr;CF
Riley Schweikert;Waterford;Sr;1B
Josie Elliot;Waterford;Jr;C
Alayna Jones;Waterford;Sr;3B/SS
Brier Offenberger/Waterford;Sr;2B
Mackenzie Suprano;Waterford;Jr;LF
Kaitlen Bush;Belpre;So;SS
Megan Maxon;Eastern;Jr;SS/3B
Alexis Wilkes;Federal Hocking;Jr;P/1B
Kassidy Chaney;Southern;Fr;P/SS
Lalla Hurlow;South Gallia;Jr;C
Cheyenne Williams;Trimble;Sr;DP
Cara Taylor;Waterford;Jr;CF
Offensive MVP — Cara Taylor, Waterford
Defensive MVP — Tessa Rockhold, Eastern
Coach of the Year — Bryan Durst, Eastern
Final league standings
Eastern;10-2
Waterford;10-2
Belpre;7-5
Southern;4-8
South Gallia;4-8
Trimble;4-8
Federal Hocking;3-9
