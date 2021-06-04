Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division
All-league baseball
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Jace Ervin;Alexander;Jr;SS
Cam Bayha;Alexander;Sr;3B/P
Derrick Welsh;Athens;Jr;OF
Will Matters;Athens;Sr;SS/P
Will Ginder;Athens;Sr/P/3B
Cam Niese;Athens;Sr;P
Andrew Dodson;Meigs;Jr;1B
Wyatt Hoover;Meigs;Sr;LF
Alex Pierce;Meigs;Sr;RF
Christian Wiseman;Nelsonville-York;Sr;C/P
Alex Euton;River Valley;Sr;C
Isiah Harkins;River Valley;Sr;1B
Dalton Jones;River Valley;Sr;2B
Blaine Clive;River Valley;Sr;L/CF
Quentin Campbell;Vinton County;Sr;C
River Hayes;Vinton County;Jr;C/SS
Zach Radabaugh;Vinton County;Sr;C/LF
Jeremiah Frisby;Wellston;Jr;C
Logan Martin;Wellston;Fr;P/C/OF
Chase Ingalls;Wellston;Sr;SS
Jacob Phillips;Alexander;Sr;CF/P
Peyton Gail;Athens;Sr;CF/P
Ethan Stewart;Meigs;So;P/C
Chase Barber;River Valley;P/IF
Trey Lewis;Nelsonville-York;Sr;SS/P
Zach Bartoe;Vinton County;Sr;P/SS
Brock Eggers/Wellston;Sr;P/3B
Offensive MVP — Peyton Gail, Athens
Defensive MVP — Ethan Stewart, Meigs
Coach of the Year — Bobby Jeffers, River Valley
Final league standings
Meigs;11-1
Athens;9-3
River Valley;7-5
Vinton County;6-6
Wellston;5-7
Alexander;3-9
Nelsonville-York;1-11
