Through two weeks of play, the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division appears to be a wide open race for the 2020 season.
Athens and Nelsonville-York both suffered league defeats last week, the Bulldogs falling 28-20 to Vinton County and the Buckeyes at Wellston, 24-12.
How rare is it for both of the TVC-Ohio titans to lose on the same night? It hasn’t happened since Oct. 23, 2015.
Athens lost at River Valley that night, and N-Y lost at home to Vinton County.
That was also the last year a team other than Athens or Nelsonville-York won the league title, as Alexander was the outright league champion.
That season also marks the only time since Belpre in 2007 that the league champion was a team other than the Bulldogs or Buckeyes.
Neither Athens nor Nelsonville-York is out of the league race by any means, but it’s certainly unfamiliar territory for either team to be dealing with an early league defeat.
Meigs and Wellston both sit atop the early TVC-Ohio standings at 2-0 apiece. Wellston hasn’t won the league since 2002, and Meigs hasn’t brought home a league crown since Justin Roush was carrying the football in 1998.
Athens takes a break from league play this week, as it hosts Marietta on Friday at 7 p.m.
Nelsonville-York hosts Meigs, while Wellston welcomes Alexander to C.H. Jones Field. Vinton County travels to River Valley.
The Buckeyes will be in a must-win situation in order to keep hope alive in the TVC-Ohio race. In order to do so, Nelsonville-York will have to have an answer for Meigs junior quarterback Coulter Cleland.
Cleland was 24 of 36 passing for 391 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-12 win over River Valley last week. He also added 67 yards on the ground.
Through two games, Cleland has completed 41 of 63 passes for 655 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception.
The Buckeyes will also need to win the turnover battle. So far, N-Y has committed nine turnovers on offense while only forcing one on defense.
Wellston clinched its win over the Buckeyes thanks to two interception returns for touchdowns in the fourth quarter. They look to move to 3-0 as they host Alexander.
The Spartans fell to 0-2 after losing at St. Mary’s, W.Va., last week by a count of 42-6.
The Rockets have won four in a row in the series against Alexander.
Athens will host a Marietta Tiger squad that enters at 0-2. Marietta lost its opener to Warren, 28-6, then lost to Williamstown 34-28.
It will be the first meeting between the two schools since Athens’ last season in the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League in 2007. The Bulldogs lost at Marietta 41-11 that season.
Athens quarterback Joey Moore has produced big plays in the passing game so far for the Bulldogs. The senior has completed 29 of 55 passes for 530 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. His touchdown tosses have covered distances of 82, 49, 40, 43 and 70 yards.
Getting a consistent running game would help Moore and Athens this week. The Bulldogs have rushed for just 104 yards this season on 41 attempts, 2.5 yards per carry.
In the TVC-Hocking, the Trimble Tomcats will have their home opener on Friday as the Belpre Golden Eagles travel to Glouster.
Trimble is 2-0 after winning two huge road games at Nelsonville-York (34-28) and Eastern (10-7).
The Tomcats will get a Belpre team that is coming off a 27-6 win over Southern. Belpre dropped its opener, 48-7, to Shenandoah.
Like many TVC-Hocking matchups, the Tomcats own a sizable advantage against Belpre. The Golden Eagles moved from the Ohio Division to the Hocking Division in 2010 and have lost to Trimble every season as league foes.
Trimble has beaten Belpre by a combined count of 487-20 in the last 10 meetings, including 81-0 the last two seasons.
The Tomcats will also put winning streaks of 17 regular season games in a row, and 22 TVC-Hocking wins in a row on the line.
In non-league action, Federal Hocking will look to build off of a big home victory.
The Lancers defeated Paden City 50-22 last Friday for their first home win since 2014. They travel to Miller (1-1) on Friday.
Miller has won four in a row in the series by a score of 187-27. The teams did not meet last season.
Tri-Valley Conference
Ohio Division
OVERALL LEAGUE
W L W L PF PA
Wellston 2 0 2 0 65 18
Meigs 2 0 2 0 67 32
Vinton County 1 1 1 1 48 48
Athens 1 1 1 1 40 41
Nelsonville-York 0 2 0 1 40 58
Alexander 0 2 0 1 19 62
River Valley 0 2 0 2 18 80
Hocking Division
Overall League
W L W L PF PA
Trimble 2 0 1 0 44 35
Waterford 1 1 1 0 67 22
Belpre 1 1 1 0 34 54
Eastern 0 2 0 1 27 44
Southern 0 2 0 1 12 69
South Gallia 0 2 0 1 6 105
