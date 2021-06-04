Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division
All-league softball
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Jadyn Mace;Alexander;Sr;2B
Brooke Casto;Alexander;Sr;P/CF
Olivia Banks;Athens;So;SS/P
Olivia Kaiser;Athens;Jr;CF
Kateyanne Walburn;Athens;So;1B
Abbi Ervin;Athens;So;RF
Jerrica Smith;Meigs;Sr;SS
Kylie Christa;Nelsonville-York;Sr;P/SS
Brooklyn Sizemore;River Valley;Jr;C/1B
Grace Hash;River Valley;Jr;SS/CF
Malorie Stanley;River Valley;Sr;2B
Abby Faught;Vinton County;Sr;P/1B
Kerrigan Ward;Vinton County;Jr;1B/P
Taylor Houdasheldt;Vinton County;Jr;OF
Sydney Smith;Vinton County;Jr;SS
Makenna Kilgour;Wellston;Sr;2B
Kamryn Karr;Wellston;Jr;P/CF
Nevaeh Ousley;Wellston;Jr;3B/C
Sadie Henry;Wellston;Jr;1B
Maddie Potts;Wellston;Fr;P
Erin Scurlock;Alexander;Sr;C
Ashleigh James;Athens;So;P
Delena Wright;Meigs;Fr;3B/C
Ryleigh Giffin;Nelsonville-York;Jr;P/3B
Riley Bradley;River Valley;So/3B/1B
Breanna Sexton;Vinton County;Jr/C
Jenna Johnston;Wellston;Jr;SS
Offensive MVP — Jenna Johnston, Wellston
Defensive MVP — Makenna Kilgour, Wellston
Coach of the Year — Roger Bissell, Athens
Final league standings
Wellston;11-1
Athens;10-2
River Valley;6-6
Alexander;5-7
Meigs;5-7
Vinton County;5-7
Nelsonville-York;0-12
