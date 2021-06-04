Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division

All-league softball

Player;School;Yr;Pos

Jadyn Mace;Alexander;Sr;2B

Brooke Casto;Alexander;Sr;P/CF

Olivia Banks;Athens;So;SS/P

Olivia Kaiser;Athens;Jr;CF

Kateyanne Walburn;Athens;So;1B

Abbi Ervin;Athens;So;RF

Jerrica Smith;Meigs;Sr;SS

Kylie Christa;Nelsonville-York;Sr;P/SS

Brooklyn Sizemore;River Valley;Jr;C/1B

Grace Hash;River Valley;Jr;SS/CF

Malorie Stanley;River Valley;Sr;2B

Abby Faught;Vinton County;Sr;P/1B

Kerrigan Ward;Vinton County;Jr;1B/P

Taylor Houdasheldt;Vinton County;Jr;OF

Sydney Smith;Vinton County;Jr;SS

Makenna Kilgour;Wellston;Sr;2B

Kamryn Karr;Wellston;Jr;P/CF

Nevaeh Ousley;Wellston;Jr;3B/C

Sadie Henry;Wellston;Jr;1B

Maddie Potts;Wellston;Fr;P

Erin Scurlock;Alexander;Sr;C

Ashleigh James;Athens;So;P

Delena Wright;Meigs;Fr;3B/C

Ryleigh Giffin;Nelsonville-York;Jr;P/3B

Riley Bradley;River Valley;So/3B/1B

Breanna Sexton;Vinton County;Jr/C

Jenna Johnston;Wellston;Jr;SS

Offensive MVP — Jenna Johnston, Wellston

Defensive MVP — Makenna Kilgour, Wellston

Coach of the Year — Roger Bissell, Athens

Final league standings

Wellston;11-1

Athens;10-2

River Valley;6-6

Alexander;5-7

Meigs;5-7

Vinton County;5-7

Nelsonville-York;0-12


