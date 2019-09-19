The Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division season begins in earnest this weekend.
It will be a time for some teams to look for turnarounds to the start of their season after completing the first three weeks of non-league competition.
Alexander and Wellston are the only TVC-Ohio teams currently with winning records.
The Spartans are 3-0 after three lopsided victories. The Rockets are 2-1, with wins over Piketon and Lakewood after a season-opening loss to Jackson.
Wellston continues its non-league slate by hosting Portsmouth West on Friday, while the rest of the league looks for a 1-0 start.
Vinton County and Meigs will each be looking to get back to .500 overall with a win. The Vikings will travel to Rocksprings to take on the Marauders.
Meigs will be aiming for a bounce-back effort after losing 66-28 to Warren last week.
The Marauders gave up an astounding 658 yards of total offense against the Warriors, including giving up 33 second-quarter points. Warren quarterback Kurt Taylor completed 23 of 32 passes for 469 yards and seven touchdowns.
On the other hands, the Vikings will look to build off the season’s first win, as they were 28-7 winners at Fairfield Union.
Alexander will also travel to Athens, and Nelsonville-York will host River Valley in TVC-Ohio play.
TVC-Hocking play continues
The Eastern Eagles faced the toughest assignment a TVC-Hocking team could face in 2019 — a road date with the Tomcats at Glouster Memorial Stadium last Friday.
The result was Eastern’s first loss of the season, 48-0.
Eastern gets a chance to bounce back in what could prove to be one of the biggest games of the year inside the TVC-Hocking. The Eagles will host the 2-1 Waterford Wildcats.
Eastern and Waterford figure to be contenders for the second spot in the league standings behind Trimble.
The Eagles and Wildcats already have their two non-league games concluded, and will each see only TVC-Hocking foes the rest of the way.
Waterford is coming off a 49-0 loss at home to Division VI power Fort Frye.
Friday’s winner figures to cash in on plenty of playoff points the rest of the way. According to joeeitel.com, Waterford currently sits at seventh place in Division VII, Region 27 while Eastern is eighth.
Southern (3-0, 2-0 TVC-Hocking) actually sits in second place in Region 27 thanks to its perfect start. The Tornadoes are averaging 41 points per game offensively, and will travel to Miller on Friday.
Belpre, fresh off its first win of the season against Miller, will host Wahama.
South Gallia travels to Trimble, while Federal Hocking is outside of league play with a game at Green.
