The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced a major change to football schedules, and the Tri-Valley Conference has made its adjustment.
The OHSAA decided last Friday to shorten the season to six regular-season games leading into the postseason on Oct. 9. Teams are allowed to opt out of the postseason if they choose, and can continue to play regular season games after postseason elimination.
That left athletic directors scrambling to come out with new schedules, and the TVC put a focus on league games for those six weeks.
The TVC athletic directors approved revised schedules on Tuesday.
The TVC-Hocking Division was simple. With only six league teams — Miller and Wahama have left the league and Federal Hocking is playing an independent schedule in 2020 — only five weeks of league games were needed.
All six TVC-Hocking teams — Trimble, Belpre, Eastern, Southern, South Gallia and Waterford — will play non-league games in week one. Those teams will play inside the league for the final five weeks of the season, and will be able to crown a league champion if all weeks are played.
The TVC-Ohio was more complicated. With seven league teams, it takes seven weeks for every team to get six league games in.
TVC-Ohio play will start immediately the opening week of the season, with Athens traveling to Alexander, Meigs heading to Vinton County and Wellston traveling to River Valley.
Vinton County is the only team to play all six league teams without a bye. The other six teams will get five TVC-Ohio games in, with a non-league game mixed in.
Regular TVC-Ohio games of Alexander at Nelsonville-York, River Valley at Athens and Wellston at Meigs won’t occur, at least in the first six weeks. Any of those three matchups could be played after both teams are eliminated from the postseason, if the schools choose to have the contests.
Nelsonville-York has a bye in week one, and will keep its regularly scheduled home game with Trimble.
Athens will also keep its regularly scheduled week three game at home against Marietta.
Alexander was still looking for a week two opponent as of Thursday. The Spartans were set to host Berne Union, but the Rockets have league obligations to fill that week.
TVC-Ohio, Hocking schedules
Week 1 (Aug. 28-Aug. 29)
TVC-Ohio
Athens at Alexander
Meigs at Vinton County
Wellston at River Valley
Bye — Nelsonville-York
TVC-Hocking
Entire league playing non-league games
Week 2 (Sept. 4)
TVC-Ohio
Vinton County at Athens
River Valley at Meigs
Nelsonville-York at Wellston
Bye — Alexander
TVC-Hocking
Trimble at Eastern
Southern at Belpre
Waterford at South Gallia
Week 3 (Sept. 11)
TVC-Ohio
Alexander at Wellston
Meigs at Nelsonville-York
Vinton County at River Valley
Bye — Athens
TVC-Hocking
Belpre at Trimble
South Gallia at Eastern
Southern at Waterford
Week 4 (Sept. 18)
River Valley at Alexander
Wellston at Athens
Nelsonville-York at Vinton County
Bye — Meigs
TVC-Hocking
Trimble at Southern
Belpre at South Gallia
Eastern at Waterford
Week 5 (Sept. 25)
TVC-Ohio
Alexander at Vinton County
Athens at Meigs
Nelsonville-York at River Valley
Bye — Wellston
TVC-Hocking
Waterford at Trimble
Eastern at Belpre
South Gallia at Southern
Week 6 (Oct. 2)
Meigs at Alexander
Athens at Nelsonville-York
Vinton County at Wellston
Bye — River Valley
TVC-Hocking
Trimble at South Gallia
Belpre at Waterford
Southern at Eastern
