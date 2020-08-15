TVC Football

The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes compete during a recent practice inside Boston Field. The Buckeyes will open their season by hosting Trimble on Aug. 29, then play five consecutive Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division games.

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced a major change to football schedules, and the Tri-Valley Conference has made its adjustment.

The OHSAA decided last Friday to shorten the season to six regular-season games leading into the postseason on Oct. 9. Teams are allowed to opt out of the postseason if they choose, and can continue to play regular season games after postseason elimination.

That left athletic directors scrambling to come out with new schedules, and the TVC put a focus on league games for those six weeks.

The TVC athletic directors approved revised schedules on Tuesday.

The TVC-Hocking Division was simple. With only six league teams — Miller and Wahama have left the league and Federal Hocking is playing an independent schedule in 2020 — only five weeks of league games were needed.

All six TVC-Hocking teams — Trimble, Belpre, Eastern, Southern, South Gallia and Waterford — will play non-league games in week one. Those teams will play inside the league for the final five weeks of the season, and will be able to crown a league champion if all weeks are played.

The TVC-Ohio was more complicated. With seven league teams, it takes seven weeks for every team to get six league games in.

TVC-Ohio play will start immediately the opening week of the season, with Athens traveling to Alexander, Meigs heading to Vinton County and Wellston traveling to River Valley.

Vinton County is the only team to play all six league teams without a bye. The other six teams will get five TVC-Ohio games in, with a non-league game mixed in.

Regular TVC-Ohio games of Alexander at Nelsonville-York, River Valley at Athens and Wellston at Meigs won’t occur, at least in the first six weeks. Any of those three matchups could be played after both teams are eliminated from the postseason, if the schools choose to have the contests.

Nelsonville-York has a bye in week one, and will keep its regularly scheduled home game with Trimble.

Athens will also keep its regularly scheduled week three game at home against Marietta.

Alexander was still looking for a week two opponent as of Thursday. The Spartans were set to host Berne Union, but the Rockets have league obligations to fill that week.

TVC-Ohio, Hocking schedules

Week 1 (Aug. 28-Aug. 29)

TVC-Ohio

Athens at Alexander

Meigs at Vinton County

Wellston at River Valley

Bye — Nelsonville-York

TVC-Hocking

Entire league playing non-league games

Week 2 (Sept. 4)

TVC-Ohio

Vinton County at Athens

River Valley at Meigs

Nelsonville-York at Wellston

Bye — Alexander

TVC-Hocking

Trimble at Eastern

Southern at Belpre

Waterford at South Gallia

Week 3 (Sept. 11)

TVC-Ohio

Alexander at Wellston

Meigs at Nelsonville-York

Vinton County at River Valley

Bye — Athens

TVC-Hocking

Belpre at Trimble

South Gallia at Eastern

Southern at Waterford

Week 4 (Sept. 18)

River Valley at Alexander

Wellston at Athens

Nelsonville-York at Vinton County

Bye — Meigs

TVC-Hocking

Trimble at Southern

Belpre at South Gallia

Eastern at Waterford

Week 5 (Sept. 25)

TVC-Ohio

Alexander at Vinton County

Athens at Meigs

Nelsonville-York at River Valley

Bye — Wellston

TVC-Hocking

Waterford at Trimble

Eastern at Belpre

South Gallia at Southern

Week 6 (Oct. 2)

Meigs at Alexander

Athens at Nelsonville-York

Vinton County at Wellston

Bye — River Valley

TVC-Hocking

Trimble at South Gallia

Belpre at Waterford

Southern at Eastern

