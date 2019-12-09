ALBANY — Alexander athletic director Bradd Jeffers took an idea to Tri-Valley Conference leaders back in the spring — an idea to use a day of basketball as a fundraiser for the Turn it Gold foundation.
Turn it Gold is a non-profit organization that raises money for childhood cancer research. The proposal was to get eight teams involved to play four games, while money was being raised throughout the day.
The TVC made a two-year commitment, and Alexander was selected to host the first event, which took place last Saturday.
The day was already scheduled when Jeffers received a call last August that gave the event even more purpose.
Alexander junior Bryana Wallace — a cheerleader and cross country runner — was diagnosed with stage two hodgkin lymphoma. Instead of taking part in the fall sports season at Alexander High School, she instead was starting chemotherapy treatments.
“It’s amazing how close these things become and how real they get and how great the opportunity is we have to make a difference often before it hits home,” Jeffers said while addressing the crowd at Alexander High School on Saturday. “When it hits home, I think it’s important for us to take a step back and realize that this does really effect people and it’s hard.”
Wallace’s story is an inspirational one. She competed in the Spartans’ first cross country meet of the season, before beginning treatments. She has been able to still take part in classes thanks to a robot that allows her to get a glimpse into the classroom, even though she isn’t able to be there.
However, as of Nov. 14, Wallace is cancer free. She delivered a powerful message on Saturday, before Alexander’s game, about her journey and the important of the Turn it Gold foundation.
“Through this I learned, it doesn’t matter about the amount of hair you have on your head or the number of scars you have on your body, everyone is going through something whether it be big or small,” Wallace said. “Everyone at one point is thrown on a different road that they have no intentions of going down in their life. It all depends on the attitude and fight one has and whether you find your way back to the road you were on before.”
Wallace was joined on the court by her parents, Jon and Rhonda Wallace and her brother Tyler. She was presented a Bravery Medal by Ohio University professor Dr. Lynn Harter, who has worked to raise awareness on the need for childhood cancer research.
Harter and Wallace also recognized Federal Hocking junior Emma Beha, who helped organize a flag football tournament for area schools in an effort to raise money for the Wallace family.
“My peers and our community came together as one in support of one of their own and I appreciate it so much,” Wallace said.
Wallace said she will return to school at Alexander after Christmas break, and that her future goals are to become a pediatric oncology nurse.
Harter also acknowledged her appreciation toward the TVC athletic directors, coaches and athletes to help make Saturday’s events possible.
“It takes courage to walk out onto a court, risk failure, and work as a team,” Harter said. “These same skills are needed by families impacted by childhood cancer. These athletes are teaming up in support of all those impacted. Eight teams with one cause that transcends a ball and a court.”
More information can be found at turnitgold.org.
The games featured three TVC-Ohio girls’ basketball games, with Federal Hocking taking on Alexander in a non-league girls game.
The games counted toward the TVC-Ohio league standings.
Nelsonville-York 62, Wellston 36
Grace Sinnott had a career day to lead the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes in the game’s first day.
The senior scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Buckeyes to a 62-36 victory over the Wellston Golden Rockets.
Sinnott scored at least five points in every quarter, making six 3-pointers in the win.
The Buckeyes jumped ahead 13-3 and never trailed, improving to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Mackenzie Hurd added 18 points for Nelsonville-York, while Haley Hurd scored 11 points. Joscelyn Heller tallied seven points.
The Buckeyes made nine 3-pointers in the win.
Wellston (0-5, 0-2 TVC-Ohio) also made nine 3-pointers to hang around.
Daycee Clemons scored 19 points — all coming in the first half for the Rockets. She connected on five 3-pointers.
Emma Jadrnicek added nine points on a trio of 3s.
McKenna Kilgour’s 3 allowed Wellston to trail just 49-35 after three quarters, capping off a 10-0 run.
The Buckeyes clamped down on defense, winning the fourth quarter 13-1 to pull away.
Vinton County 65, River Valley 34
Hannah Jacks helped River Valley push Vinton County, but the Vikings responded with a big win, 65-34.
Jacks scored 12 of her 13 points in the first half, allowing the Raiders (2-3, 0-2 TVC-Ohio) to trail just 26-21 at halftime.
The Vikings (5-0, 2-0 TVC-Ohio) won the second half 39-13 to win going away. An 11-2 run to start the third quarter ended any thoughts of a River Valley upset.
Vinton County — the two-time defending TVC-Ohio champions — were led by Morgan Bentley. She scored 20 points, with 10 coming in the opening quarter.
Tegan Bartoe added 17 points for the Vikings, while Myriah Davis added 13 points. Zoey Kiefer tallied six points and Cameron Zinn five points.
Meigs 51, Athens 43
The Meigs Marauders were able to rally past the Athens Bulldogs for a 51-43 victory in Saturday’s third game.
Athens led 23-18 late in the second quarter after a Mindi Gregory free throw.
Meigs ended the half with a 6-0 run to lead 24-23 after Bre Lilly’s field goal.
Athens’ final lead came at 25-24 thanks to Kesi Federspiel’s basket in the first minute of the third quarter.
The Marauders (2-1, 1-0 TVC-Ohio) went on a 8-1 run to lead 32-26 after two Meredith Cremeans free throws, and never trailed again.
Meigs led 37-29 after three quarters, and went ahead 44-31 with 5:02 remaining after Lilly’s 3-pointer.
Athens never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Lilly led Meigs with 19 points. Rylee Lisle added 11 points, while Mallory Hawley tallied eight points.
Athens (1-4, 1-1 TVC-Ohio) was led by Laura Manderick’s 20 points. Federspiel added 13 points and Harper Bennett six points.
Alexander 55, Federal Hocking 34
Marlee Grinstead had her shot working against Federal Hocking.
Grinstead scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Spartans to a 55-34 win over the Lancers.
The highlight came at the end of the first half.
With the clock ticking down, Grinstead put up a shot from half court.
The ball went down through the net, getting a roar from the crow and giving Alexander a commanding 31-14 lead.
Grinstead made four 3-pointers in the first half. Consecutive long-range shots allowed Alexander to lead 17-5.
The Spartans (3-2) led 47-25 after three quarters, winning their third game in a row.
Erin Scurlock added 12 points for Alexander, while Taylor Meadows scored seven points. Kara Meeks had six points, while Chloe Payne had four points.
Federal Hocking (1-3) was led by Paige Tolson’s 11 points. Ava Tate added seven points, and Emma Beha six points.
