Tri-Valley Conference volleyball
Ohio Division
Player Team Yr Pos
Jadyn Mace Alexander Sr S
Brooke Casto Alexander Sr OH
Erin Scurlock Alexander Sr MB
Karsyn Raines Alexander Sr OH
Kesi Federspeil Athens Jr DS
Hannah Durst Meigs Sr OH
Mallory Hawley Meigs Jr OH
Mackenzie Hurd Nelsonville-York Jr OH
Madison Booth Nelsonville-York Sr S
Chloe Lehman Nelsonville-York Fr MH
Ryleigh Giffin Nelsonville-York Jr OH
Mikenzi Pope River Valley Sr OH
Sydney Smith Vinton County Jr OH
Kerrigan Ward Vinton County Jr L
Lacy Ward Vinton County OH
Zoey Kiefer Vinton County Jr MH
Cameron Zinn Vinton County Jr S
Sadie Henry Wellston Jr OH
Offensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Defensive Player of the Year — Karsyn Raines, Alexander
Coach of the Year — Natalie Lucas, Alexander
Final league standings
Vinton County 11-1
Alexander 10-2
Nelsonville-York 9-3
Athens 6-6
Meigs 4-8
River Valley 2-10
Wellston 0-12
Hocking Division
Player Team Yr Pos
Lyndsey Robinson Federal Hocking So MH
Kayla Evans Southern Jr OH
Riley Schweikert Waterford Sr OH
Laikyn Imler Trimble Jr OH
Sydney Sanders Eastern Sr L
Halee Williams Belpre Jr MH
Emma Shamblin South Gallia Sr S/L
Jordan Hardwick Southern Sr
Cara Taylor Waterford Jr S
Alayna Jones Waterford Sr L
Lily Roberts Waterford Jr MH
Kaylea Harmon Waterford Sr MH
Riley Campbell Trimble Jr OH
Adelynn Stevens Trimble MH
Briana Orsborne Trimble Jr MH
Jacie Orsborne Trimble So S
Olivia Barber Eastern Sr M
Brielle Newland Eastern Jr S
Offensive Player of the Year — Laikyn Imler, Trimble
Defensive Players of the Year — Riley Campbell, Trimble; Alayna Jones, Waterford
Coach of the Year — Shelly Lackey, Trimble
Final standings
Trimble 11-1
Waterford 10-2
Eastern 9-3
Southern 6-6
Federal Hocking 3-8
Belpre 2-10
South Gallia 2-10
