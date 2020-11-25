Tri-Valley Conference volleyball

Ohio Division

Player Team Yr Pos

Jadyn Mace Alexander Sr S

Brooke Casto Alexander Sr OH

Erin Scurlock Alexander Sr MB

Karsyn Raines Alexander Sr OH

Kesi Federspeil Athens Jr DS

Hannah Durst Meigs Sr OH

Mallory Hawley Meigs Jr OH

Mackenzie Hurd Nelsonville-York Jr OH

Madison Booth Nelsonville-York Sr S

Chloe Lehman Nelsonville-York Fr MH

Ryleigh Giffin Nelsonville-York Jr OH

Mikenzi Pope River Valley Sr OH

Sydney Smith Vinton County Jr OH

Kerrigan Ward Vinton County Jr L

Lacy Ward Vinton County OH

Zoey Kiefer Vinton County Jr MH

Cameron Zinn Vinton County Jr S

Sadie Henry Wellston Jr OH

Offensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Defensive Player of the Year — Karsyn Raines, Alexander

Coach of the Year — Natalie Lucas, Alexander

Final league standings

Vinton County 11-1

Alexander 10-2

Nelsonville-York 9-3

Athens 6-6

Meigs 4-8

River Valley 2-10

Wellston 0-12

Hocking Division

Player Team Yr Pos

Lyndsey Robinson Federal Hocking So MH

Kayla Evans Southern Jr OH

Riley Schweikert Waterford Sr OH

Laikyn Imler Trimble Jr OH

Sydney Sanders Eastern Sr L

Halee Williams Belpre Jr MH

Emma Shamblin South Gallia Sr S/L

Jordan Hardwick Southern Sr

Cara Taylor Waterford Jr S

Alayna Jones Waterford Sr L

Lily Roberts Waterford Jr MH

Kaylea Harmon Waterford Sr MH

Riley Campbell Trimble Jr OH

Adelynn Stevens Trimble MH

Briana Orsborne Trimble Jr MH

Jacie Orsborne Trimble So S

Olivia Barber Eastern Sr M

Brielle Newland Eastern Jr S

Offensive Player of the Year — Laikyn Imler, Trimble

Defensive Players of the Year — Riley Campbell, Trimble; Alayna Jones, Waterford

Coach of the Year — Shelly Lackey, Trimble

Final standings

Trimble 11-1

Waterford 10-2

Eastern 9-3

Southern 6-6

Federal Hocking 3-8

Belpre 2-10

South Gallia 2-10


