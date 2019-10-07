The early Saturday matchup at R. Basil Rutter Field in The Plains saw the Bulldogs and Lady Devils in a defensive battle where one first half goal was all that was needed by North Adams to notch the win.
Athens managed eleven shots in the contest, but only two were on goal. Goalkeeper Nikki Bean finished the match with 10 saves.
The Bulldogs came close to getting on the board first in the match when Caroline Brandes broke through the middle of the Lady Devil defense with some brilliant dribbling. Brandes found space to make the strike, but the North Adams goalkeeper was able to deny the early Athens attack.
After the close call, the Lady Devil defense regained their focus and the openings were rare for the Bulldogs from thereon out.
Midway through the first half, North Adams made their statement after winning a challenge on a Bean punt. A Lady Devil midfielder played the ball to an attacker who broke from the Bulldog defense at the perfect time to find herself one on one with the Athens keeper. Bean charged to the ball, but the attacker remained poised enough to angle the shot into the goal.
Athens struggled to find sustained rhythm on offense, but the defense was determined to keep the team in the game. Defender Emma Dabelko, always a threat on free kicks in the offensive side, had an opportunity to even the match six minutes into the second half. Dabelko’s 30-yard shot curled to the far side of the goal, but the Lady Devil keeper made the read and kept it from getting in.
In the late minutes, Athens pulled a defender to load their attacking unit. But the North Adams defense held their ground, and the Bulldogs couldn’t find the magic to avoid the loss.
Athens head coach JT Schroer said after the match, “That was another close game that could have gone our way. I don’t think our record reflects how well our team has performed. We have only had one bad loss all season. We’re looking forward to the last two games of the season and the tournament.”
The Bulldog’s record is now 5-7-2, and they have two away matches in the next week to close the regular season.
