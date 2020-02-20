McDERMOTT — Colby Bartley gave the Miller Falcons another stellar performance during Wednesday's tournament opener.
Bartley led all scorers with 33 points, but No. 21 Miller fell to No. 12 Valley, 66-53 during a Division IV sectional semifinal at Northwest High School.
Bartley is the program's all-time leading scorer, and his final tournament game only added to his point total. He made eight 2-pointers, three 3-pointers and 8 of 13 free throws.
Bartley had seven points in the first quarter, nine more in the second, four in the third and 13 in the fourth.
Miller falls to 5-17 with the tournament defeat. The Falcons were set to conclude the regular season with a makeup game at Trimble on Thursday.
Valley advances to the Division IV sectional finals, and will take on No. 5 St. Joe on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Northwest High School.
Valley led Miller 17-15 after one quarter, and 30-24 at halftime. The Indians won the third quarter 19-12 to lead 49-36 going to the final quarter.
Bryce Stuart led Valley with 20 points, scoring 10 in the final quarter. Kayden Mollette added 12 points, while Ty Perkins tallied nine points.
Kylan McClain added eight points for Miller, while Tre McCoy had seven points and Steven Willison five points.
No. 12 Valley 66, No. 21 Miller 53
Miller;15;9;12;17;—;53
Valley;17;13;19;17;—;66
MILLER 53 (5-17)
Kylan McClain 3 1-2 8, Blayton Cox 0 0-0 0, Tre McCoy 3 0-0 7, Steven Willison 2 0-0 5, Clay Brown 0 0-0 0, Colby Bartley 11 8-13 33, Sam Rutter 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 9-15 53; 3-point field goals: 6 (Bartley 3, McClain, McCoy, Willison 1 apiece)
VALLEY 66
George Arnott 3 0-0 6, Ty Perkins 3 1-2 9, Kayden Mollette 4 1-5 12, Jared Gahm 4 0-0 8, Jacob Greathouse 2 1-2 5, Bryce Stuart 7 6-8 20, Mason Zaler 3 0-2 6; TOTALS 26 9-19 66; 3-point field goals: 5 (Mollette 3, Perkins 2)
