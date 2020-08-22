Early in March, high school athletes were dealt a staggering blow when all sports were suddenly curtailed by Covid 19.
But there were hopes that, by summer workouts, there would be solutions and things would get back to planning for the promise of a strong return in the autumn. Well, as an anthropomorphized virus might say, “hold my beer.”
As for many sports, the Alexander soccer Spartans went through stops and starts this summer preparing for a chance for the thirteen seniors to hit the pitch looking for tradition and success.
“This is all very different for us coaches,” Spartans headman Kirk Crow commented. “We had to adjust on the fly, from starting summer conditioning to stopping, to a start date for practice but the loss of the entire preseason scrimmages, and then to waiting for the final determination by OHSAA regarding the go ahead for the season. And then trying to explain all that to our players and keep them from getting too frustrated.”
Not an easy task and one made more complicated by the necessity of adding temperature and health question screening prior to every practice, along with adherence to distancing. “Our guys have been great following the guidelines. They are very eager to get the season started and do what they can to get that to happen.”
The thirteen seniors on Crow’s squad form the nucleus but, according to the ten-year coach, this version of his Spartans could easily be the deepest. “We’ll be able to go two deep practically all across the field with little dropoff in our 4-3-3 setup.”
The triad up top could see the addition of former defender Elijah Robe in the attacking mix to work with returning leading scorers Tyler Fritchley and sophomore Kyler D’Augustino. Crow feels that seniors Preston Truax, Joe Trogden and Matthew Morris along with sophomore Dylan Allison will easily slide into the Spartan attack at any time. “We’ve got a lot of speed and skill in the mix and it could be a dynamic group,” Crow said.
The midfield has single season assist record holder Austin Shields, who is ready to step back into the playmaker role. A proven quantity, senior Shields will again team with junior running mate Parker Bolin in what Crow considers an exciting and effective attacking midfield. Trogden and Allison will revolve from the top into the midfield with regularity, with senior Kaden Finnerty stepping in at the wing.
The Spartan defense returns three of the four starters with sophomore Ethan Neidhart and seniors T J Vogt and Isaac York as the proven anchors. That fourth spot will have players with experience vying for the minutes. Crow mentioned Ethan Scott, Jace Ervin, Alex Norris, Ryan Dicken and Lincoln Meyer all with the abilities to get significant playing time in the defensive third, with several with the possibility of time in the midfield, as well.
In the net, Clayton Williams takes over the goaltending duties after serving as a most capable underclassman backup. Nicknamed the “Lone Ranger, Williams has a relatively unbloodied group in the wings behind him.
“Honestly, our backups are talented but young with little high school experience,” Crow admitted. “However, they are hard workers and show a lot of promise.”
The group includes junior Braidan Sigman, sophomore Zach Barnhouse, and freshmen Ethan Queen and Landon Ding. Interestingly, Crow and Ding’s father Gary were four-year Spartan teammates and even have a more detailed story in Alexander lore. The elder Ding knocked in a Rio Grande goal over Crow’s Shawnee State team and is an oft-recalled Ding family memory (primarily by this reporter).
With thirty-three total players and seventeen in the two lower classes, available varsity time will be at a premium for the youngsters. “We hope to have a full JV schedule to get valuable minutes in competition for those guys,” Crow said. “Some are right on the line to break through to be on the twenty-two varsity roster and showed good skill in last season’s JV matches.”
Aiden Dixson, Ben Juedes, Andrew Nance, Dylan Wintle and Landon Collins all saw extensive JV competition and could be on that varsity cusp. Freshman Tyler Brooks, Caden Cline, Eddie Schilling, Jared Truax and Tyler Wallace will get their initial taste of high school soccer most likely in the preliminary matches.
This season will be a bit different for the Spartans as they will only meet foes one time. Gone are the home and home series with long time competitors including the long standing trophy series with Athens and Jackson. “The single games will still be for the trophies, however,” assured Crow. “Due to the virus, a game with a team from Kentucky to be held at Shawnee State has been canceled.”
One of the smallest Division II schools, the Spartans will host traditional powers Marietta, Logan, Athens, Lucasville Valley, West Virginia powerhouse Parkersburg and always difficult Gallia Academy. The home season opens with long-time rival South Webster on Saturday.
Alexander will be on the road at Westfall, Amanda Clearcreek, Jackson, Warren, Waverly, Zane Trace, and Unioto. “As usual, we have a tough schedule to get us ready for tournament time. But we have always set our schedule with matchups to challenge our team.”
Crow has very capable assistants to help with the campaign. Aidan Reagh and former Spartan player Zach Carter are the primaries with the former also working with the goal keepers. Carter will serve as the JV coach with help from volunteer assistant Nick Jones.
Given the unusual circumstances of 2020, it would seem that events have served to toughen the Spartans and all high school athletes in general. And there may still be questions still to be resolved.
