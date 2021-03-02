ZANESVILLE — Vinton County coach Rod Bentley said it took the Vikings a few minutes to adjust to the defense Tri-Valley brought to the table.
"They're a very physical team," Bentley said of the Scotties. "Once we got past that, we called a timeout, we got past that physicality, then all of a sudden we started seeing gaps and we saw people get to the rim."
Vinton County blew past Tri-Valley over the final three quarters on Tuesday, making more program history in the process.
The Vikings pulled away for a 60-42 victory over Tri-Valley in a Division II, Region 7 semifinal played at Zanesville High School.
Vinton County was victorious in the first regional tournament game in program history, and now will play for a spot in the state tournament.
"These girls have fire in their eyes," Bentley said. "You can see it. You can see it in the locker room."
Vinton County trailed 12-5 after one quarter, and still found itself down 14-8 early in the second.
The Vikings scored 23 points in the second quarter, going on to win the final three frames by a combined score of 55-30.
Once the Vikings settled in, they were more than capable of executing against the Scotties, the defending Region 7 champions from a season ago.
Vinton County's defensive effort stifled Tri-Valley into 22 turnovers. The Scotties were just 15 of 47 (31.9 percent) from the field, including 7 of 24 (29.2 percent) over the second half.
Tri-Valley sophomore guard Lexi Howe had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, but was mostly held in check after tallying five first-quarter points.
"She's one of the most athletic girls we've played this season," Bentley said. "It was good team defense. Obviously, we knew she was going to have the ball and it was team defese. I don't think just one person could stop her. We had to jump in the lanes and create a wall for her."
The Vikings (24-1) countered with their typical balance, as all 60 points were spread out amongst their starting lineup.
Myriah Davis led the way with 15 points, adding five steals and two assists. Her ability to push the pace and get to the basket gave the Scotties' defense fits all night.
Cameron Zinn was also active all over the court with 14 points, nine rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two assists.
Zinn's effort was so complete, she cramped up on the court late in the third quarter, then came back in the fourth to help close out the win.
Morgan Bentley also had 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in her winning effort.
Perhaps the biggest plays belonged to junior Lacie Williams. She had 13 points and four rebounds, making a pair of huge first-half 3-pointers.
"In the last game, she didn't play as good as she could have," Rod Bentley said. "She stepped up this game and we're proud of her."
Williams' first 3-pointer proved to be a shot that ultimately helped turn the tide in the Vikings' favor, her right-wing triple bringing Vinton County within 14-11.
Tegan Bartoe's 3-pointer, on a pass from Morgan Bentley, allowed Vinton County to rally back for an 18-16 lead.
Tri-Valley (20-4) would force an 18-18 tie, but the Vikings would never find themselves behind again on the scoreboard.
A 6-0 Vikings' run was capped by Williams' run-out basket, off a feed by Zinn.
Vinton County's big second quarter was capped by another Williams triple.
Zinn was able to collect a steal before finding Williams.
The junior spotted up and hit the long-range shot, giving Vinton County a 28-21 lead with under 10 seconds left in the first half.
"That's a big shot Lacie hit," Rod Bentley said. "She's done that a lot of times in this tournament. She's been there for us."
The Vikings pushed the lead up to 13 points, 37-24, early in the third after Zinn scored inside the paint, followed by a Morgan Bentley free throw.
"We went into halftime, they literally were already working on the board themselves on the mistakes they can get better on," Rod Bentley said.
Tri-Valley's best second-half stretch followed from there, a 10-2 run that cut the Vikings' lead to 39-34 after Anna Krupa's steal and layup with less than a minute in the third.
Vinton County slowed Tri-Valley's momentum to end the quarter when Williams found Morgan Bentley for an uncontested layup.
The Vikings then surged ahead of the Scotties in the fourth, leading 45-34 after Davis' steal and drive.
Tri-Valley never got closer than seven points the rest of the way. The Vikings dropped the hammer with a 15-1 run to lead 60-39 after two Zinn free throws with 2:41 remaining.
Bartoe also added five points, five rebounds, three blocks and a lot of key defense on Howe.
The Vikings are now in the Elite Eight of Division II, and will return to Zanesville on Friday for the regional finals.
Vinton County will face Sheridan (24-1), a 57-50 winner over Indian Creek during Tuesday's opening semifinal.
The Stinson sisters led the way for the Generals, with freshman Jamisyn Stinson scoring 18 points, and 6-foot-1 junior Faith Stinson adding 15 points. Bailey Beckstedt, another junior, added 15 points.
The regional final will get underway at 7 p.m., the Southeast District guaranteed a representative in the Division II state tournament.
The opportunity is the culmination of years of hard work for the Vikings. Two years ago, they were a young group of freshmen and sophomores thriving at the varsity level.
Now that their starting lineup is comprised of juniors and seniors with three or four years of varsity experience under their belts, even more school history awaits on Friday against Sheridan.
"These are a group of hungry kids that are probably the most basketball smart group of girls I've ever been around," Rod Bentley said.
Vinton County 60, Tri-Valley 42
Tri-Valley;12;9;13;8;—;42
Vinton County;5;23;13;19;—;60
TRI-VALLEY 42 (20-4)
Lexi Howe 5 4-5 14, Riley Tracy 3 0-0 7, Anna Krupa 3 0-1 7, Tailor Dupler 1 2-2 4, Eva Dittmar 2 1-2 5, Janie McLoughlin 1 0-0 2, Karlee Rose 0 1-2 1, Lexie Littick 0 2-2 2, Kendall Baughman 0 0-1 0, Kaelyn Moss 0 0-0 0, Olivia Rapol 0 0-0 0, P.D. Moore 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 10-15 42; 3-point field goals: 2 (Tracy, Krupa 1 apiece)
VINTON COUNTY 60 (24-1)
Myriah Davis 6 3-4 15, Tegan Bartoe 1 2-2 5, Morgan Bentley 3 7-8 13, Lacie Williams 5 1-3 13, Cameron Zinn 4 6-8 14, Rylee Ousley 0 0-0 0, Chloe Haybron 0 0-0 0, Lydia Nichols 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lenegar 0 0-0 0, Allison Riddle 0 0-0 0, Lakin Williams 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 19-25 60; 3-point field goals: 3 (Lacie Williams 2, Bartoe 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Tri-Valley 15-47 (.319), 3-point field goals 2-18 (.111); Vinton County 19-52 (.365), 3-point field goals 3-16 (.188); Free throws — Tri-Valley 10-15 (.667), Vinton County 19-25 (.760); Rebounds — Tri-Valley 32 (Tracy 7), Vinton County 36 (Bentley, Zinn 9 apiece); Assists — Tri-Valley 6 (Howe 3), Vinton County 9 (Bentley 3); Blocks — Tri-Valley 5 (Tracy 3), Vinton County 7 (Bartoe 3); Turnovers — Tri-Valley 22, Vinton County 17; Steals — Tri-Valley 7 (Krupa 4), Vinton County 15 (Davis, Zinn 5 apiece); Team fouls — Tri-Valley 19, Vinton County 16.
