DAYTON — Vinton County senior Morgan Bentley admitted the finality of the state tournament weekend hit her as the Vikings were preparing to face Laurel School in a Division II state semifinal.
“Everybody else is shooting and I’m on the bench tearing up crying, because it’s just sad,” Bentley said. “No matter how many we keep winning, we have one game left in this season and I’m graduated and I never get to play with my teammates again. Never get to play in front of this amazing community.”
Thanks to a thrilling finish, the Vikings’ historic season isn’t over just yet.
Cameron Zinn scored four points in a row late in the fourth quarter, to lift Vinton County to a heart-pounding 53-51 victory over Laurel inside of the University of Dayton Arena on Friday.
The Vikings extend their season to the final day, and will play for a state championship on Saturday.
“We knew we weren’t as athletic as they were, but we have what we call pride and mindset and playing together and one is one,” Vinton County coach Rod Bentley said. “That’s what we do. That’s our culture. I was proud of these girls.”
The Vikings (26-1) and Gators (20-5) battled back and forth all game, with eight lead changes, three ties and neither side leading by more than six points.
“I thought it was a great high school basketball game tonight,” Laurel coach Kevin Braaten said. “Two great teams going at it, lot of runs both ways. I said it from the first film I watched on Vinton County, was very impressed with them. Thought they played extremely well tonight and I thought our kids really battled.”
The Vikings have hung their hat on defense all season, and that was again true against the Gators.
Laurel has been led all season by 5-foot-11 guard Taylor Thierry, an Ohio State recruit.
Thierry was held to 15 points and 11 rebounds, making 7 of 12 shots. She made plays, but the Vikings were overall able to limit her overall impact.
The Vikings complemented the defensive effort with balanced scoring offensively.
At the forefront was Lacie Williams’ 17 points. The junior made 5 of 7 3-point attempts, including four in the first half to get Vinton County rolling.
“We didn’t want to go in there and think of moral victories and that we made it,” Williams said. “We wanted to get to the championship and we wanted to win it all for the community, for our team, for everybody.”
Zinn added 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Morgan Bentley had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Vikings entered having won all five tournament games by double figures, but found themselves trailing in the second half for the first time during the tournament run.
Laurel went ahead 51-48 after Haley Thierry’s 3-pointer with 3:12 to play.
The Vikings needed a basket to answer, and Zinn stepped to the plate.
She dribbled along the baseline, up to the right wing, then back toward the basket.
Zinn eventually scored inside to slice the deficit to 51-50 with 2:38 to play.
“I think I was just dribbling in a circle, but I finally got there and I saw bodies coming at me,” Zinn said. “I knew I had to just look at the rim and finish it.”
The Gators ran clock on their next possession, but Davis came up with a steal that allowed Vinton County to get the ball back with 1:19 left.
It directly led to another Zinn score in the paint, the Vikings now leading 52-51 with 1:03 remaining.
“Myriah is just so savvy, smart,” Rod Bentley said. “She’s that kid that, she knows how to come up with that steal. We’re so happy that she’s healthy.”
Davis had eight points, eight rebounds, three steals and an assist. The senior had her last two seasons cut short due to knee injuries.
Zinn was emotional afterwards talking about the work Davis has done to get back on the court.
“She works so hard to come past that injury,” Zinn said. “We’re just so proud of her. She just puts so much effort into everything she does.”
Now playing with the lead, the Vikings’ defense took over.
Laurel’s Mari Bickley came up short on a shot in the lane, with Tegan Bartoe (five points, four rebounds, one steal, one assist) grabbing the rebound with 30 seconds left.
Davis was eventually fouled, and made the first free throw in a one-and-one situation for a 53-51 lead with 29.4 seconds left.
Laurel would ultimately have two chances to tie. The first one ended when Bickley was whistled for a traveling violation with 21.5 seconds to play.
Zinn would eventually go to the free throw line with 8.4 seconds left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Laurel brought the ball up to half-court before calling for timeout with just 3.9 seconds left.
“We knew we had to key on No. 5 (Taylor Thierry) because we knew she can just straight up jump over us and put it in the basket,” Zinn said.
Laurel’s Haley Thierry instead inbounded the ball directly to Bickley, who tried to put up a shot against Zinn’s defense.
“I was just trying to get in front of her,” Zinn said. “She threw it from the ground and I thought she made it.”
Bickley’s shot came as she fell to the court, hitting off the rim.
Morgan Bentley grabbed the rebound, and the celebration was on for the Vikings.
“I wanted to get Mari going downhill,” Braaten said. “Haley made a nice pass, Mari made a couple dribbles. I think there was a collision. Refs aren’t going to call it in that situation.”
The Vikings sprinted back to their bench and hugged in celebration, the fans lucky enough to be in attendance roaring their approval.
The best season in Vinton County history will go all the way to the state championship game.
“We don’t want this to end with them,” Zinn said of the Vikings’ seniors. “So we want to make it clear to the end and now that we’re there, we might as well just win it.”
The Vikings established themselves on Friday by scoring 24 points on 9 of 17 shooting to lead by five points after one quarter.
Vinton County had slow starts and trailed after a quarter in both regional tournament victories, but that wasn’t the case in the state tournament.
“We watched a lot of film and we knew we had to come out ready to play because they would just stomp all over us if we came out like we did against Tri- Valley,” Zinn said, referencing the Vikings’ regional semifinal comeback.
The Vikings took a 37-32 lead into half, with Taylor Thierry getting a third foul late in the second quarter.
Laurel used full-court pressure to disrupt the Vikings at the start of the third, going ahead 44-41 after Taylor Thierry’s second-chance basket.
“They started pressing us and we started making turnovers that’s not common for us,” Rod Bentley said. “We work too hard on ball handling. We work too hard on beating that press, and their length.”
Laurel continued to lead 46-43 in the fourth quarter, when Morgan Bentley scored on a fast-break off a steal and feed from Bartoe.
Williams followed with her fifth 3-pointer, and the Vikings went ahead 48-46 with 5:30 to play.
“We all know Lacie’s going to hit it when we throw it to her, so half of us just start running back because we know she’s going to make it,” Zinn said. “She had an awesome game tonight.”
The Gators would tie it up at 48-48 thanks to Taylor Thierry’s basket with 5:07 left, setting the stage for the dramatic conclusion.
The Vikings will face Napoleon (25-1), which was a 46-43 winner over Carroll in Friday’s first state semifinal.
Vinton County has made history all season long, from winning the program’s first district title, to playing in the state tournament for the first time.
All that’s left to accomplish now is win the Division II state championship. They’ll get the chance on Saturday at 5 p.m., back in Dayton.
“We’re going to enjoy each other’s company,” Rod Bentley said. “We’re going to watch film and I tell you what, we’re going to be ready to go tomorrow at 5 o’clock.”
Vinton County 53, Laurel 51
Laurel 19 13 12 7 — 51
Vinton County 24 13 6 10 — 53
LAUREL SCHOOL 51 (20-5)
Haley Thierry 3 0-0 8, Taylor Thierry 7 1-4 15, Helen Holley 4 0-0 8, Kendall Braaten 2 0-0 5, Mari Bickley 6 1-1 15, Autumn Taylor 0 0-0 0, Margaret Jones 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 2-5 51; 3-point field goals: 5 (Haley Thierry, Bickley 2 apiece, Braaten 1)
VINTON COUNTY 53 (26-1)
Myriah Davis 3 1-2 8, Tegan Bartoe 2 1-2 5, Morgan Bentley 4 3-5 11, Lacie Williams 6 0-1 17, Cameron Zinn 6 0-1 12, Rylee Ousley 0 0-0 0, Chloe Haybron 0 0-0 0, Ashley Bentley 0 0-0 0, Allison Riddle 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 5-11 53; 3-point field goals: 6 (Williams 5, Davis 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Laurel 22-54 (.407), 3-point field goals: 5-18 (.278); Vinton County 21-60 (.350), 3-point field goals 6-21 (.286); Free throws — Laurel 2-5 (.400), Vinton County 5-11 (.455); Rebounds — Laurel 35 (Taylor Thierry 11), Vinton County 43 (Bently 10); Assists — Laurel 12 (Braaten 4), Vinton County 8 (Zinn 5); Blocks — Laurel 5 (Haley Thierry 3), Vinton County 2 (Bentley 2); Turnovers — Laurel 13, Vinton County 11; Steals — Laurel 7 (Haley Thierry 4), Vinton County 6 (Davis 3); Team fouls — Laurel 13, Vinton County 10.
