McARTHUR — The Alexander Spartans will need some help in order to obtain a piece of a league title this season.
Defending Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champion Vinton County took a key 3-1 victory, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 25-10 — over the Spartans on Tuesday in McArthur.
Alexander and Vinton County entered the night tied for the top spot in the league standings, but the Vikings now move into sole possession of first place after beating the Spartans for the second time this season.
The Vikings are 14-3 overall, and 8-1 in the TVC-Ohio. Alexander falls to 13-3 overall, and 6-2 in league play. The Spartans had a seven-match winning streak end.
Karsyn Raines led Alexander with 15 kills, while Brooke Casto added seven kills. Jadyn Mace handed out 28 assists for the Spartans.
The Vikings now have the inside track for a potential outright league title. They travel to Meigs on Thursday, before hosting River Valley on Monday.
Vinton County will close out league play by hosting Nelsonville-York on Tuesday. The Buckeyes are the only team to beat the Vikings in TVC-Ohio play this season.
Alexander will try to bounce back when it hosts Athens on Thursday.
