COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division II girls basketball All-Ohio team was announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Vinton County was rewarded for its historic season, as the Vikings went 26-2 to finish as Division II state runner-ups.
Head coach Rod Bentley was named the Division II Coach of the Year, as he led the Vikings to not only the program's first district title, but also first regional title and victory at the state tournament.
Senior Morgan Bentley, the program's all-time leading scorer, was selected as a member of the first team All-Ohio list. Bentley scored more than 1,500 career points as a four-year starter, and was a three-time Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division Most Valuable Player.
Junior Cameron Zinn also landed as a second-team All-Ohio player for the Vikings.
Senior Myriah Davis was honorable mention All-Ohio.
The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. OPSWA members are invited to assist with selecting the all-district teams, with those award winners eligible for All-Ohio consideration.
2021 Division II Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Taylor Strock, Napoleon
Coach of the Year: Rod Bentley, McArthur Vinton County
First Team
Bailee Smith, Zanesville Maysville, 5-7, sr., 26.3; Taylor Jones, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-11, sr., 17.5; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0, sr., 20.1; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, jr., 19.7; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, sr., 17; Clarissa Craig, Roger Bacon, 6-3, sr., 17; Jackie Grisdale, Poland, 5-9, sr., 20; Brooke Rebman, Lorain Clearview, 5-11, sr., 25.0; Taylor Thierry, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-11, sr., 14.7; Taylor Strock, Napoleon, 5-9, sr., 17; Cory Santoro, Bellevue, 5-5, sr., 28.
Second Team
Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, so., 15.4; Cameron Zinn, McArthur Vinton County, 5-11, jr., 12; Ella Wigal, Granville, 5-11 so., 13.7; Kami Kortokrax, Hartley, 5-10, sr., 17; Abigail Dickson, Germantown Valley View, 5-3, sr., 10; Emily Adams, Fenwick, 6-0, sr., 14.6; Sarah Ochs, Dayton Carroll, 5-5, jr., 14.2; Ashleigh Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-8, sr., 13.4.; Gia Casalinova, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 5-8, so., 17.9; Catara DeJarnette, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-7, jr., 19.8.
Third Team
Katie Sprang, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, jr., 16.6; Emily Bratton, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, fr., 17.1; Jewel Watkins, Whitehall-Yearling, 5-10, sr., 20.8; Quantaijah Huffman Trotwood-Madison, 5-8, sr., 22.5; Kylee Sheppard, Roger Bacon, 5-10, sr., 13.8; Bailey Shutsa, Norton, 5-6, jr., 14.8; Mari Bickley, Shaker Height Laurel, 5-10, so., 14.0; Madyson Hacking, Perry, 5-7, sr., 16.7; Ruby Bolon, Lima Bath, 5-11, sr., 10.6; Logen Love, Toledo Rogers, 6-1, sr., 20.9.
Special Mention
Hannah Jacks, Bidwell River Valley, 5-9, Sr., 19.1; Bailey Beckstedt, Thornville Sheridan, 5-7, Jr., 13.0; Adison Novosel, Revere, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Kyla Jamison, Salem, 6-0, sr., 11.4; Kaylee Murawski, Norton, 5-10, sr., 13.6; Ashley Kerekes, Copley, 5-10, so., 18.1; Dream Cherry, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-4, sr., 16.0; Jordan Marecek, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Chelsea Evanich, Alliance Marlington, 5-10, fr., 12.9; Kylie Kiger, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-9,, sr., 15.8; Makayla Abram, Steubenville, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Mary Ferrito, Jonathan Alder, 5-9, jr., 16.0; Shelby Flynn, Heath, 5-11, sr., 14.6; Cate Schieber, Granville, 5-9, jr., 11.0; Lydia Gattozzi, Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 5-10, sr., 18.1; Alexa Hocever, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, so., 11.7; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, jr., 14.0; Caely Ressler, Napoleon, 6-0, sr., 12.1; Shallyn Miley, Bryan, 6-0, sr., 10.6; Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, jr., 12.6; Ella Riggs, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 5-9, jr., 21.2.
Honorable Mention
Mikayla Reed, East Liverpool, 5-8, sr., 15.9; Jersey Draughn, Zanesville, 5-6, fr., 13.8; Riley Tracy, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, sr., 10.8; Angela Kumler, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3, jr., 10.2; Coletta Miller, Minerva, 5-8, sr. 11.5; Bailey Eddleman, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-4, so., 13.0; Morgan Kiser, Dover, 5-8, jr., 11.7.; Maddy Petro, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, sr., 14.2; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-10, Jr., 19.0; Jaylah Captain, Circleville, 5-8, sr., 10.0; Hannah Rauch, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-5, jr., 10.0; Magarah Bloom, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace 5-7, sr., 7.9; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-9, fr., 11.0; Myriah Davis, McArthur Vinton County, 5-5, sr., 13.0; Bri Weller, Greenfield McClain, 5-7, sr., 14.2; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Paige Carter, Waverly, 5-8, sr., 11.5; Jamisyn Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, fr., 13.2; La’Briar Franklin-Paige, Beechcroft, 5-5, sr., 21.1; Ellie Brandewie, Hartley, 6-3, so., 12.0; Lainie Hilaman, Granville, 5-7, sr., 8.3; Hannah Logan, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, jr., 14.0; Alexa Thomas, Licking Valley, 5-5, sr., 12.7; Elli Trimble, London, 5-8, sr., 11.5; Maddy Young, Bexley, 5-7, sr., 13.2; Rachel Wildermuth, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-10, sr., 8.5; Jordan Pettigrew Dayton Ponitz Career Technology Center, 5-5, jr., 23.6; Ava Lickliter, Dayton Carroll, 5-6, sr., 8.3; Bry Woodard Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-11, sr.; 14.7.; Deborah Davenport, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-2, sr.; 17.7; Elle Infalvi, Perry, 5-5, Sr., 14.0; Makayla White, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-9, jr., 14.0; Madison Sutton, Oberlin Firelands, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Ava Patti, Rocky River, fr., 5-10, 11.5; Haley Thierry, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-8, sr., 8.3; Lauryn Stover, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, jr., 11.5; Becky Styers, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-7, sr., 15.2; Amiyah Stallings, Buchtel, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Allison Lacher, Marlington, 6-0, sr., 9.9; Jillian Pidgeon, West Branch, 5-6, sr., 8.4; Katie Hough, Young.Mooney, 5-7, sr., 14.3; Rachel Neer, Southeast, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Annie Watson, Akron SV-SM, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Nina Shaffer, CVCA, 5-6, so. 11.8; Lily Bottomley, Northwest, 6-2, so., 13.5; Sidney Hohman, Clyde, 5-7, sr., 14.7; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, jr., 11.9; Kaitlyn Moeller, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 10.5; Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-5, jr., 12.7; Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, jr., 18.9; Chandler Clark, Lima Bath, 5-5, sr. 10.3; Avery Coleman, Lexington, 6-1, sr., 14.5.
