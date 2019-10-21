RIO GRANDE — The Athens Bulldogs, Vinton County Vikings and Trimble Tomcats enjoyed successful days at the Southeast District Cross Country meet, held Saturday in Rio Grande.
The Viking girls finished second as a team with 82 points, while Athens' girls were third with 123 points in Division II.
Both squads advance to the Division II regional meet.
The top seven teams and the top 28 individuals advanced to the next round.
The Vikings were again led by senior Rylee Fee, who finished second overall with a time of 19:55.86.
Vinton County's Olivia Mayers and Lexie Walker followed. Mayers finished sixth with a time of 20:26.36, while Walker was seventh at 20:31.13.
The rest of the qualifying Vikings are Emily Reynolds (29th, 21:58.81), Olivia Wells (40th, 22:41.70), Abrianna McManis (49th, 23:21.42) and Sydney Quackenbush (59th, 24:09.02).
Athens was led by Raney Riddlebarger. The sophomore finished in 17th place with a time of 21:10.96.
She was followed by teammate Sarah Deering, who was 23rd with a time of 21:26.78.
The rest of the regional qualifying Bulldogs are Ashlyn Webb (25th, 21:31.52), Emma Dabelko (27th, 21:50.32), Greta Hibbard (31st, 22:03.05), Maya Djalali (41st, 22:45.70) and Sophia Tenoglia (46th, 23:10.27).
Alexander finished 10th as a team with 280 points, but has an individual qualifier in Abby Schooley.
The junior finished 22nd with a time of 21:25.13.
The Trimble boys also qualified as a team with a third place finish in the Division III race.
Trimble scored 102 points, behind only Fairfield (47 points) and Rock Hill (64 points).
The Tomcats had three runners inside the top 12. Brayden Weber and Danuel Persinger finished essentially next to each other.
Weber was sixth with a time of 17:20.31, while Persinger was seventh at 17:20.50.
Dillon Banik wasn't far behind, as his time of 17:43.86 was good for 12th place.
Trimble's Tyler Weber (27th, 18:13.35), Braxton Mitchell (64th, 20:24.60), Zayne Moore (80th, 21:02.31) and Tucker Dixon (105th, 22:12.03) will also run against regional competition this weekend.
Belpre's Eli Fullerton (16:24.64) won the individual district title, while Eastern's Colton Reynolds (17:53.00) finished 18th to advance as an individual.
The Eastern girls won the district title with 94 points to advance to regional competition.
Erica Durst led the way by placing fourth with a time of 20:29.87. She will be joined at the regional race by teammates Whitney Durst (14th, 21:54.82), Ashton Guthrie (20th, 22:09.85), Alysa Howard (44th, 24:29.96) and Lexa Hayes (45th, 24:35.03).
Vinton County's boys' cross country team also advances. The top eight teams advanced in the Division II race, and the Vikings finished eighth with 236 points.
Quentin Campbell (27th, 17:48.77), Blake Swaim (38th, 18:20.44), Anthony Swaim (57th, 19:19.55), Nik Kistler (64th, 19:33.16), Travis Koen (67th, 19:36.10), Chris Matteson (84th, 20:05.43) and Riley Barnes (99th, 20:45.41) will race in the Division II regional meet.
The Athens boys competed in Division I at Hilliard Darby and just missed qualifying for regional competition.
A top-five team finish or a top-20 individual finish were needed to advance to the next round. The Bulldogs were sixth with 174 points, behind fifth-place Granville (135 points).
Athens' top two runners were just outside the top 20. Junior Zachary Kessler was 24th at 16:52.2. Junior Jack Myers was 26th at 16:53.4.
The 20th place and final qualifying spot went to Granville's Ian Law (16:44.0).
