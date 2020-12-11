NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady knew the deck was stacked against his Buckeyes on Thursday.
Nelsonville-York was playing its first game in 17 days and was still dealing with a season-ending injury to point guard Mackenzie Hurd.
Making matters worse was a visit from three-time defending Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champion Vinton County.
"Right now, they're playing as good as any team not just in this area, but I would say the entire state," Cassady said of the Vikings. "They are really playing very well right now."
The Vikings certainly played with poise and experience, leading to a convincing 70-30 victory inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Buckeyes are the only TVC-Ohio team to defeat Rod Bentley's Vinton County squad in the previous three seasons — a 53-52 win in McArthur a year ago — but weren't able to entertain any upset ideas on Thursday.
Vinton County (5-0, 3-0 TVC-Ohio) scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed after that, eventually leading 17-4 after one quarter.
"Vinton county was just so quick to the ball compared to us," Cassady said. "They're a veteran team. I know they have really high expectations this year, you can just tell they want it."
The Vikings had three players in double figures, led by Morgan Bentley's 23 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and three assists.
The scary part for the competition is that head coach Rod Bentley didn't consider it one of the Vikings' better games.
"Honestly, I didn't think we played well," he said. "I think we're a little lackadaisical. I just didn't feel like we got the rhythm that we've been getting the last three games."
It was hard to tell based on the Vikings' effort against the Buckeyes (2-1, 0-1 TVC-Ohio). Perhaps the only chink in the armor was a 33.7 percent shooting effort from the field — 29 of 86.
The Vikings were able to get those incredible 86 shot attempts though based in large part to committing only 10 turnovers, and ruling the battle on the boards.
Vinton County had 54 rebounds, as Cameron Zinn had a game-high 18, while the Buckeyes were held to 32.
Zinn had a double-double, adding 15 points, four blocks and two assists.
Myriah Davis also hit double figures with 17 points, collecting four steals.
Davis, a senior, is back after having her last two seasons ended prematurely due to injury.
"Myriah's a special player," Rod Bentley said. "Gives us a variety of weapons, variety of ball handlers. With kids like that, you can't key in on one player."
The Buckeyes lost their key leader since the last time they took the court with Hurd's injury.
The junior had 26 points, 25 rebounds, 11 assists and five blocked shots in the Buckeyes' first two games, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice last week.
The team's point guard since the first game of her freshman season, Hurd's absence was certainly felt for the Buckeyes.
"I'm not trying to make any excuses, but we really didn't know what to expect," Cassady said. "Now that we have a game underneath our belts we can hopefully see what we can work on. Losing Mackenzie is obviously a big blow. We're just going to have to figure things out and make the most of our situation."
Freshman Airah Lavy assumed the point guard role, leading N-Y with 13 points. Sophomore Alivia Speelman added 10 points and six rebounds.
Sophomore Brooklyn Richards had 11 rebounds to lead N-Y, while senior Ashleigh Cantrell added three blocks.
But it was difficult for the Buckeyes to navigate against the Vikings' defense, shooting 20.9 percent (9 for 43) from the field with 30 turnovers.
It's that type of defensive effort the Vikings are looking for. Rod Bentley said he felt the difference in district champions game losses the last two seasons was on the defensive end of the court.
"Being there two straight years in a row, that defense is a different level," he said. "These kids understand that. When you're talking about experience, now you're seeing it. On the defensive end, we're getting better."
That defensive effort never let up against the Buckeyes, as the Vikings led 21-4 after Morgan Bentley's put-back in the second quarter.
The lead grew to 33-7 after another Bentley score after an offensive rebound.
Bentley scored 19 points in the first half, her free throws with 11.6 seconds left giving Vinton County a 36-10 advantage at the break.
The Vikings only continued to roll in the third quarter, leading 43-10 after Davis scored the first seven points of the second half.
Tegan Bartoe (eight points, three steals, three assists) banked in a deep 3 from the right wing to give the Vikings a 57-21 lead after three quarters.
Vinton County's largest lead of the game was 41 points, leading 66-25, after Morgan Bentley's final field goal with 4:12 remaining.
"Vinton is a very talented team," Cassady said. "Not only are they talented, but they're very experienced."
The Buckeyes will turn the page with a game at Belpre on Saturday at noon before traveling to Athens on Monday.
A player of Hurd's caliber can't be replaced, but Cassady said the team will have to band together to try and fill her shoes.
"It's got to be a total team effort, not just Airah stepping into Mackenzie's shoes, it's everyone stepping up and upping their game and understanding how much Mackenzie made the game easier for them," Cassady said. "Now you just have to work that much harder to make it easier on yourselves and for your teammates. It's got to be everyone."
Rod Bentley and the Vikings have dealt with injuries to their point guard Davis the last two years, and know was the Buckeyes are going through. The coach spoke with Hurd before the game, and offered his best to her again afterwards.
"It's heartbreaking for us," he said. "These kids compete on the floor, but they understand what kind of player she is and what she brings to the table and it's tough. We wanted to play against Mackenzie and I wish her good luck in her rehab. We felt that. Myriah's felt that. We understand what they're going through. It's sad that we didn't get to play against her, it's just unfortunate and this is a crazy year anyways, but we have total respect for Mackenzie Hurd and the kind of basketball player she can be."
Vinton County 70, Nelsonville-York 30
Vinton County;17;19;21;13;—;70
Nelsonville-York;4;6;11;9;—;30
VINTON COUNTY 70 (5-0, 3-0 TVC-Ohio)
Myriah Davis 7 1-4 17, Tegan Bartoe 3 0-0 8, Morgan Bentley 9 4-4 23, Lacie Williams 1 0-0 2, Cameron Zinn 7 0-0 15, Rylee Ousley 1 0-0 2, Chloe Haybron 1 1-2 3, Lydia Nichols 0 0-0 0, Lakin Williams 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lenegar 0 0-0 0, Karis Caudill 0 0-0 0, Allison Riddle 0 0-0 0, Ashley Bentley 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 29 6-10 70; 3-point field goals: 6 (Davis, Bartoe 2 apiece, Bentley, Zinn 1 apiece)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 30 (2-1, 0-1 TVC-Ohio)
Ashleigh Cantrell 1 2-2 4, Cayleigh Dupler 0 1-2 1, Brooklyn Richards 1 0-0 2, Alivia Speelman 4 0-0 10, Airah Lavy 3 5-6 13, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0, Kalina Richards 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh McWilliams 0 0-0 0, Bianca Gerity 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Gerity 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Rutter 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 9 8-10 30; 3-point field goals: 4 (Speelman, Lavy 2 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Vinton County 29-86 (.337), 3-point field goals 6-23 (.261); Nelsonville-York 9-43 (.209), 3-point field goals 4-17 (.235); Free throws — Vinton County 6-10 (.600), Nelsonville-York 8-10 (.800); Rebounds — Vinton County 54 (Zinn 18), Nelsonville-York 32 (Richards 11); Assists — Vinton County 12 (Bartoe, Bentley 3 apiece), Nelsonville-York 4; Blocks — Vinton County 6 (Zinn 4), Nelsonville-York 5 (Cantrell 3); Turnovers — Vinton County 10, Nelsonville-York 30; Steals — Vinton County 18 (Bentley 5), Nelsonville-York 4 (Speelman 2); Team fouls — Vinton County 11, Nelsonville-York 7; JV game — Vinton County 38, Nelsonville-York 34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.