McARTHUR — Tegan Bartoe, Cameron Zinn and the rest of the Vinton County Vikings aren't ready to give up their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division crown just yet.
The Vikings delivered in a must-win game, defeating the Alexander Spartans 51-35 at Vinton County High School on Monday.
Vinton County, Alexander and Nelsonville-York are all 4-1 in the TVC-Ohio and locked into a three-way tie going into the holidays.
"Obviously, we really wanted this game," first-year Vinton County coach Brett Jones said. "We want every league game, but coming off that loss (to Nelsonville-York), we felt like this was a must win and we treated it as that. I thought we played with a lot of pride and heart tonight. As a coach that's all I can be happy about. The effort was there."
The Vikings have won the last four outright TVC-Ohio titles, but a home loss to Nelsonville-York ended a 19-game league winning streak.
Bartoe and Zinn, two seniors who are four-year starters, stepped up big in Monday's win.
Bartoe scored a game-high 25 points on 10 of 22 shooting, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. She added five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
"She controlled the game offensively," Jones said. "I didn't feel like she was ever in a rush, which as a point guard you have to do. You have to facilitate the offense and we also expect her to score. She has to have that balance of just, don't force it, but also stay aggressive and keep your teammates involved."
Zinn added nine points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. She also provided key defense against Alexander's standout senior point guard, Marlee Grinstead.
"We feel Cameron as an individual defender is one of the best defenders in the state, but it's a group effort," Jones said.
The Vikings (5-2 overall) locked down Alexander's offense. The Spartans (5-4 overall) had 11 first-half turnovers, resulting in a 23-14 half-time deficit.
Grinstead finished with 21 points on 9 of 18 shooting, adding five rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.
The rest of the Spartans were held to 14 points and Alexander finished 1 of 16 from 3-point range as a team.
"We know that their offense runs a lot through Marlee and Kara (Meeks)," Jones said. "So we just tried to stay and help the whole game. We felt like it work. We were going to get beat off the others making shots."
Meeks added eight points, nine rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists for Alexander.
The Spartans, who won at Nelsonville-York last Thursday, had a chance to remain alone in first place and take a two-game lead over the Vikings.
However, Alexander's only lead came at 3-0 and the game was never tied after a 9-9 first quarter.
"It was a combination of a lot of things," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. "We didn't hit any shots tonight. Defensively, we kept getting lost. We know they want to shoot 3s more than they want to do anything else and we kept getting lost."
The 3-point shooting helped turned the game in the Vikings' favor. Bartoe made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Vikings a 15-9 lead in the second quarter.
When Alexander got to within 15-13, Lindsey Riddle and Sydney Smith drilled consecutive 3-pointers.
The Vikings were 8 of 28 from long range. Bartoe had five of the makes, but Riddle, Smith and Rylee Ousley each made a 3-point shot.
"I tell everyone to be confident," Jones said. "I'm not going to just come in and say, 'this is going to be one player, or two players or three players doing everything.' Everyone's got to come in, be confident and be ready to knock down shots."
The Vikings held the Spartans to five second-quarter points, building a nine-point halftime advantage.
"We did feel like if we got a lead, we're comfortable playing with the lead," Jones said. "Defensively, I felt like we were really locked in."
The Spartans were within 25-22 after Grinstead's steal and drive with 4:51 to play in the third quarter, but got no closer.
Zinn scored on a putback on the other end, then Bartoe struck again.
She swished a corner 3 off an inbounds play, on an assist from Zinn, for a 30-22 edge.
Bartoe came down on the next possession and connected on a deep 3 from the left wing, again on a feed from Zinn, and Vinton County suddenly led 33-22.
It was a 10-0 run for a 35-22 advantage after Zinn found Ousley on a cut to the basket.
"We cut it to four or five there in the third and they came down and hit a couple bombs because we just got lost," Jeff Grinstead said. "We get caught up in trying to double or trying to jump people out here and they found the open man every time and they hit the 3. And we could never hit the 3."
Alexander never got closer than nine points in the fourth. An 11-4 run put the Vikings ahead 48-32 after a Zinn basket with 2:20 to play.
Jeff Grinstead said the Spartans will be getting back to the practice court after losing their first TVC-Ohio game. A road contest at New Lexington on Dec. 29 is their only game until resuming league play against Meigs on Jan. 3.
"You can bet we're going to get to work and we're going to work hard this next week," he said. "Take a few days off for Christmas, but this is not acceptable because I feel like our effort wasn't there at the end of the game. That's not something that is going to be tolerated."
The Spartans were trying to get their first win against the Vikings since the 2016-17 season. They'll have to wait for another shot until the rematch in Albany on Feb. 3.
Vinton County, which has won 52 of its last 54 TVC-Ohio games, is back in the thick of the league race. The Vikings are off until hosting Lynchburg-Clay on Dec. 28 before resuming league play at Athens on Jan. 3.
Jones said the Vikings played with determination against Alexander to remain in the TVC-Ohio hunt.
"We played with a lot of pride, a lot of heart," he said. "I put it on the scouting report, it's going to be about who wants it more. I really felt like we did everything possible to win this game."
Vinton County 51, Alexander 35
Alexander;9;5;14;11;—;35
Vinton County;9;14;12;16;—;51
ALEXANDER 35 (5-4, 4-1 TVC-Ohio)
Trinity Daniels 2 0-0 4, Emma Pennington 1 0-0 2, Olivia Ohms 0 0-0 0, Kara Meeks 4 0-0 8, Marlee Grinstead 9 2-4 21, Chloe Payne 0 0-0 0, Monica Thompson 0 0-0 0, Ava Hoffer 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Johnson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 2-4 35; 3-point field goals: 1 (Grinstead 1)
VINTON COUNTY 51 (5-2, 4-1 TVC-Ohio)
Chloe Haybron 1 0-0 2, Lakin Williams 0 0-0 0, Tegan Bartoe 10 0-0 25, Cameron Zinn 4 1-2 9, Rylee Ousley 2 0-0 5, Sydney Smith 2 0-0 5, Lindsey Riddle 2 0-0 5; TOTALS 21 1-2 51; 3-point field goals: 8 (Bartoe 5, Ousley, Smith, Riddle 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 16-42 (.381), 3-point field goals 1-16 (.063), Vinton County 21-60 (.350), 3-point field goals 8-28 (.286); Free throws — Alexander 2-4 (.500), Vinton County 1-2 (.500); Rebounds — Alexander 28 (Meeks 9), Vinton County 38 (Zinn 13); Assists — Alexander 3 (Meeks 2), Vinton County 12 (Zinn 7); Blocks — Alexander 6 (Meeks, Grinstead 3 apiece), Vinton County 2 (Bartoe, Zinn 1 apiece); Turnovers — Alexander 17, Vinton County 12; Steals — Alexander 8 (Grinstead 4), Vinton County 13 (Bartoe, Ousley 3 apiece); Team fouls — Alexander 7, Vinton County 7; JV game — Vinton County 27, Alexander 11.
