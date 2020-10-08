ALBANY — The next time the Athens Bulldogs and the Vinton County Vikings square off on the cross country course, a league title will be at stake.
Wednesday's preliminary contest when to the Vikings.
Vinton County took first place in the girls' race at the Spartan Invitational.
The Vikings are the three-time defending Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champions, and were able to edge Athens by five points.
Vinton County had a team score of 56 points, with Athens coming in next with 61 points.
The Vikings' win was propelled by senior Olivia Mayers, who took first place overall with a time of 20:16.47.
Vinton County had three of the top-10 scorers. Senior Emily Reynolds was fifth overall with a time of 21:40.28. Junior Hanna Scarrett was 12th overall with a time of 22:26.66.
Senior Savannah Perry (26th, 24:03.87) and senior Jenna Crowe (44th, 25:51.68) rounded out the Vikings' team score.
Athens was led by junior Sarah Deering, who was third overall with a time of 20:20.02.
Sophomore Ashlyn Webb gave Athens another top-10 scorer, as her time of 22:25.30 was good for 11th overall.
Athens freshman Ruby Krisher (15th overall, 22:35.31), freshman Charlotte Myers (17th, 23:12.13) and senior Sophia Tenoglia (24th, 23:59.74) rounded out the Bulldogs' team score.
The TVC league meet will be held on Oct. 17 in Belpre.
Federal Hocking's Rosemary Stephens also turned in a strong showing at Alexander, as the junior finished in second overall with a time of 20:19.69. She helped the Lancers finish sixth overall with 160 points.
Alexander was fourth overall with 82 points. Senior Abby Schooley led the Spartans with a 10th-place finish at 22:21.12. Bryanna Wallace was also 13th for the Spartans at 22:30.13, followed by Leah Esselburn at 14th with a time of 22:33.93.
Wellston also had a pair of freshmen in the top 10 in Sheyenne Landis and Kimberly Aubrey. Landis was eighth overall at 22:17.65, while Aubrey was ninth overall at 22:19.69.
Nelsonville-York was led by senior Emily McWilliams, who was 18th overall with a time of 23:13.80.
Warren was the team champion in the boys' event, scoring 39 points. Athens came in second with 56 points, followed by Belpre (66 points), Vinton County (86 points), Federal Hocking (121 points) and Jackson (153 points).
Belpre's Eli Fullerton and Blake Rodgers were the top two finishers. Fullerton won with at time of 16:02.83, while Rodgers followed at 17:05.76.
Athens was led by Nicko Moulton (fourth, 17:21.21), Jack Myers (sixth, 17:30.70), Eric Johnson (ninth, 17:44.75), Jacob Bourque (21st, 19:02.25) and Henry Wagner (24th, 19:19.94).
Federal Hocking's Brayden Tabler was 10th overall with a time of 17:47.94.
Trimble's Danuel Persinger was 11th overall with a time of 18:03.42.
Alexander's Tyler Wallace was 13th overall with a time of 18:19.40.
Vinton County was led by Caleb Lindner, who was 17th overall with a time of 18:42.73.
