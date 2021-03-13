DAYTON — As the fourth quarter wound down on Saturday, Vinton County coach Rod Bentley took his regular starters out one by one.
Each time one of the Vikings turned around to find out it was their turn to exit the game, the emotion came across their faces as they realized their individual season on the court was over.
The final substitution came when freshman Ashley Bentley took to the court to replace her sister, senior Morgan Bentley.
The two embraced on the court, tears flowing. The same scene took place when Morgan got to her coach, and father Rod Bentley.
It wasn't the ending the Vikings wanted on Saturday, but it didn't change the fact that it was a history-making season for Vinton County.
The Vikings fell in the Division II state championship game to the Napoleon Wildcats, 76-44, inside the University of Dayton Arena.
Vinton County closes the greatest basketball season McArthur has ever seen with a 26-2 record, and state runner-up finish in Division II.
"We played a great team here today," Rod Bentley said. "They were better than us. Shot the ball well. Hats off to a great program, just beat us. We're proud of them. They were the better team today."
The Wildcats were seemingly flawless in winning their first state championship in program history.
Napoleon (26-1) jumped ahead 10-0 in the first quarter, and never lost that lead in becoming the first team to find success against the Vikings during the postseason.
"They just came out and jumped right on us," Vinton County junior Cameron Zinn said. "We turned the ball over a lot so we were constantly having to get back in the game, get back in the game. I think we fought hard. I know all my team played as hard as we could that game."
Napoleon had the advantage in nearly every statistical category in the game, and was led by seniors in Taylor Strock, Caely Ressler and Kalli Helberg.
Strock led all scorers with 23 points, making all three of her 3-point attempts and eight of her 10 free throws. Ressler followed with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Helberg had 16 points.
Napoleon was a regional champion a season ago, but didn't get the opportunity to play in the state tournament after COVID-19 caused the postponement and eventual cancelation of last year's event.
The Wildcats made up for it this time around, winning their final 24 games of the season. They were also the only team to defeat Division III state champion Berlin Hiland all season, a 49-44 victory over the Hawks in the regular season.
"We just wanted to lay it on the line and play good basketball," Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink said. "I'm extremely happy for the kids to be able to do that. The best we've shot maybe all year, but especially in the last couple months."
Saturday marked the final game in the career of Morgan Bentley, Vinton County's all-time leading scorer.
Bentley led the Vikings with 21 points on 9 of 18 shooting, adding seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"As a father, I can't be any more proud," Rod Bentley said. "She's spent time in the gym. She loves this program."
A four-year starter who will play at Rio Grande next year, Bentley has been the heart and soul of a powerful Vinton County run over the last four seasons that culminated with Saturday's trip to the state championship game.
"She's had one of the best careers of anyone ever," Zinn said. "She has had the best career of anyone at Vinton County. I know we're all so proud of her. She's a great player. She's going to do so great at the next level."
The Vikings advanced all the way to the state final thanks in large part to their defense, surrendering just 37.0 points per game in their six tournament victories.
The Wildcats were eventually able to crack the Vikings' defense thanks to a 59.5 percent (22 of 37) shooting day, including 17 of 24 (70.8 percent) from 2-point range.
Napoleon also went to the free throw line 37 times, making 27, while the Vikings were 7 of 15 from the line.
"We're not making excuses, they were better than us," Rod Bentley said. "We just didn't get the job done here tonight. It was not lack of effort. We played a team and that just happens in life. They were a better team than us."
The Vikings did have an answer in the first quarter, using an 8-0 run to trail 10-8 after Morgan Bentley's drive to the basket.
Vinton County was also within 14-10 early in the second quarter after Bentley assisted on Zinn's basket.
At that point, it appeared the Vikings might be following the script from their regional tournament wins over Tri-Valley and Sheridan, games that saw early deficits before Vinton County took over in the second quarter.
"We were so confident as coaches and players," Rod Bentley said. "We knew we were down, but we just believe in ourselves. We believe in our system. We thought we were going to make that run and come back."
Napoleon hit the Vikings with consecutive 3-pointers from Sophie Chipps and Strock, lifting the lead back to 10 points at 20-10.
The Vikings found themselves down 25-12 after Helberg's 3-pointer.
The Wildcats made five 3-pointers in the win, and all felt like they occurred at a critical point in the contest.
"We couldn't get momentum," Zinn said. "Nothing would go our way. We'd make a couple good baskets then they'd come right back at us. We couldn't get a good run. I think that's what really hurt us."
The Vikings were within striking distance at halftime, trailing 31-20, but the Wildcats put the game away with a big third quarter.
Napoleon opened with a 14-4 run to lead 45-22 after Helberg's three-point play with 3:52 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats won the third quarter 25-11 to lead 56-31.
Napoleon was able to push the pace seemingly the entire second half. The Wildcats outscored the Vikings in transition 35-11 for the game, including 25-4 in the second half.
"We're always looking down the floor," Kreinbrink said. "Not trying to dribble through traffic. But we had to first get a rebound. Because we did that, we got a lot of layups. Then we got some momentum and knocked down some open shots. We kind of got them scrambling a little bit."
The Wildcats scored 45 points in the second half to put the exclamation point on their state championship.
Napoleon's length on defense was also a factor too. The Vikings made just 3 of 15 shots from long range, and 17 of 50 for the game.
"Their defense was better than what we expected coming out here," Morgan Bentley said. "They were more aggressive."
Zinn posted a double-double in the state final with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two assists.
The Vikings received their state runner-up trophy afterwards, their fans applauding for them just the same.
It ultimately wasn't the piece of hardware the Vikings wanted to bring back to McArthur, but it was a season that won't be forgotten.
Vinton County rolled to another perfect run through the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, going 20-1 in the regular season.
The Vikings were able to crush the competition in the postseason, not only winning the first district title in program history, but the first regional championship and state tournament victory.
"We just never wanted this to end," Zinn said. "It was so much fun. It's just hard to see right now, everything that we accomplished, because it hurts so bad and we lost. To have the season end this way really hurts because it was such a great season."
Napoleon 76, Vinton County 44
Vinton County;8;12;11;13;—;44
Napoleon;12;19;25;20;—;76
VINTON COUNTY 44 (26-2)
Myriah Davis 1 2-2 4, Tegan Bartoe 0 2-2 2, Morgan Bentley 9 1-1 21, Lacie Williams 0 1-4 1, Cameron Zinn 6 1-6 13, Rylee Ousley 0 0-0 0, Chloe Haybron 0 0-0 0, Ashley Bentley 0 0-0 0, Allison Riddle 0 0-0 0, Lydia Nichols 1 0-0 3, Lakin Williams 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Riddle 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 7-15 44; 3-point field goals: 3 (Morgan Bentley 2, Nichols 1)
NAPOLEON 76 (26-1)
Sophie Chipps 1 4-4 7, Taylor Strock 6 8-10 23, Emma Pedroza 3 0-0 6, Kalli Helberg 5 5-6 16, Caely Ressler 6 6-9 18, Ella Rausch 1 0-0 2, Claire Durham 0 1-4 1, Grace Hopkins 0 3-4 3, Ella Griffith 0 0-0 0, Halle Good 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Jackson 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Sonnenberg 0 0-0 0, Regan Badenhop 0 0-0 0, Olivia Bump 0 0-0 0, Ella Tassler 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 27-37 76; 3-point field goals: 5 (Strock 3, Chipps, Helberg 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL. LEADERS
Field goals — Vinton County 17-50 (.340), 3-point field goals 3-15 (.200), Napoleon 22-37 (.595), 3-point field goals 5-13 (.385); Free throws — Vinton County 7-15 (.467), Napoleon 27-37 (.730); Rebounds — Vinton County 28 (Zinn 11), Napoleon 32 (Ressler 8); Assists — Vinton County 12 (Davis, Bartoe, Morgan Bentley 3 apiece), Napoleon 16 (Ressler 7); Blocks — Vinton County 1 (Zinn 1), Napoleon 0; Turnovers — Vinton County 15, Napoleon 12; Steals — Vinton County 10 (Davis 4), Napoleon 8 (Pedroza, Helberg 2 apiece); Team fouls — Vinton County 24, Napoleon 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.