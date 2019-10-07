The Vinton County Vikings have already won a share of their first Tri-Valley Conference volleyball title since 1984.
When they try to win the program's first sectional championship since that same season, they will do so as a No. 1 seed.
The Vikings received a No. 1 seed in Division II, as the Southeast District released its sectional/district tournament seedings in volleyball and soccer on Sunday.
Vinton County is 18-1 overall in earning the No. 1 overall seed. Its tournament run will begin in McArthur on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. against the winner of No. 8 Warren and No. 9 River Valley.
The Vikings' tournament opener is a sectional semifinal, as they will have to win two matches in order to claim a sectional championship. They would host a potential sectional final on Oct. 19 against either No. 4 Marietta or No. 5 Unioto.
Also in Division II, Athens received a No. 7 seed. The Bulldogs will host No. 10 Meigs on Oct. 14 in a sectional quarterfinal match, with the winner traveling to take on No. 2 Gallia Academy in the next round.
Vinton County edged out Alexander in the TVC-Ohio volleyball standings. The Spartans are a No. 2 seed in Division III.
Alexander will host a sectional championship match on Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. against the winner of No. 7 Southeastern and No. 10 Crooksville.
Nelsonville-York will also host a sectional final on Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. The Buckeyes are a No. 4 seed, and welcome No. 5 New Lexington into Ben Wagner Gymnasium, with the winner advancing to the district tournament.
Federal Hocking is a No. 8 seed in Division III, and will have a home tournament match. The Lancers host No. 9 Wellston in a sectional semifinal on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The winner travels to No. 1 Westfall on Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. in a sectional final.
In Division IV, Trimble is a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Miller in a sectional final on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. The Tomcats and Falcons split their season series, with each team winning on their home court.
In boys' soccer, Athens and Alexander have each won consecutive Division II district championships, and squared off in the regional tournament each season. One of those streaks is guaranteed to end, as the Southeast District will only send one team to the regional tournament this season.
Alexander is a No. 2 seed, and will host the winner of No. 7 Gallia Academy and No. 10 West on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. Should the Spartans win, they will host a sectional championship on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. against either No. 3 Fairfield Union or No. 6 Logan Elm.
Athens is a No. 3 seed, and will host No. 3 Warren in a sectional semifinal on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.
Should the Bulldogs win, they will travel to the winner of No. 2 McClain and No. 7 Sheridan on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. in a sectional final.
In girls' soccer, Athens is a No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Wheelersburg for a sectional semifinal on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.
If the Bulldogs win, they would travel to the winner of No. 1 Fairfield Union and No. 8 Logan Elm for a sectional final on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.
The Alexander Spartans have won four sectional titles in a row in girls' soccer in Division III, and they have earned a No. 1 seed as they try to continue that streak.
The Spartans will host a sectional semifinal on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. against the winner of No. 8 Chesapeake and No. 9 West.
If the Spartans won, they would host a sectional final on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. against either No. 4 Westfall or No. 5. Peebles.
Full brackets can be viewed at seodab.org.
