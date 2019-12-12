McARTHUR — The Vinton County Vikings found themselves down on the scoreboard, trailing the visiting Alexander Spartans 44-39 late in the third quarter.
Vikings' coach Rod Bentley used a timeout and delivered a simple message.
"We just said basically — we did some junk defenses, we did some zones — and basically we came out with a mindset of that we're going to play man and we decided to man it up the rest of the way out," Bentley said. "It was gut check time. See what we're made of."
The Vikings responded with a big push on their home court, giving them sole possession of first place in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Vinton County turned the game around with a 16-2 run out of Bentley's timeout, holding off the upset-minded Spartans 63-51.
The Vikings (6-0 overall, 4-0 TVC-Ohio) continue their perfect start to the season after their 29th consecutive TVC-Ohio triumph.
Vinton County collected 13 steals in the win, forcing Alexander into 23 turnovers.
The Spartans (4-3, 2-1 TVC-Ohio) didn't back down from the challenge but weren't able to keep pace after taking the five-point third quarter lead.
"I thought they hit a few big shots," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. "They knocked down some big 3s and a few of them, we had a hand in their face and they still hit them. In that stretch, we had way too many turnovers."
Junior point guard Myriah Davis was a catalyst for the Vikings' defense. She finished with seven steals to go with 14 points and four assists.
She scored seven points in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings surge ahead.
"Myriah is really coming along for us," Bentley said. "She's a special player. She's a college recruit. She's a talent."
Vinton County has a lot of familiar faces in the lineup, but Davis is working her way back into the lineup after suffering a knee injury early last season.
"She's getting a little better for us," Bentley said. "We're real proud of how she plays."
Davis' drive to the basket gave the Vikings the lead for good at 45-44 early in the fourth. She then hit a deep 3-pointer from the left wing — on a feed from Josie Ousley — for a 48-44 edge.
Three-pointers were huge for the Vikings, as they went 10 of 26 from beyond the arc. Ousley's 3 pushed the lead out to 51-46, then Davis followed with a steal and layup for a seven-point lead.
Once Tegan Bartoe found Cameron Zinn inside for a three-point play, the Vikings were ahead 58-48 and were in control with 3:34 remaining.
"You can't have a five-point lead late in the third and start turning the ball over," Grinstead said. "It's just not going to work. We have to be better at that. We're young. We have some inexperienced kids out there. I thought we got a little bit nervous at times and Vinton did a great job taking advantage of that."
Lacie Williams led the Vikings in scoring with 15 points off the bench. She made 4 of 6 3-point attempts, with all of her makes coming in the first half.
"I feel like Lacie Williams is one of the best shooters in southeastern Ohio," Bentley said. "So it doesn't surprise me whenever she knocks them down."
Ousley and Zinn each tallied 10 points, with Zinn grabbing eight rebounds. Morgan Bentley had seven points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Bartoe had seven points, three assists and two steals.
It was the type of scoring balance that Jeff Grinstead was searching for with the Spartans. Sophomore point guard Marlee Grinstead scored 25 points on 8 of 19 shooting — adding six rebounds, four assists and two blocks — but she was the only Spartan in double figures.
"She did a nice job keeping us in the game at times when we really needed a basket," Jeff Grinstead said. "We've got to have more balanced scoring than what we had tonight though. We can't have someone score a ton of points and three or four kids with single digits. We're not going to beat good teams like that."
The Vikings enjoyed a great start, leading 8-0 and 12-2 in the opening quarter. The lead was up to 12 points at 19-7 after a Williams' 3-pointer in the second quarter.
The Spartans didn't go away, tying the game at 30-30 late in the second quarter when Marlee Grinstead assisted on a long 2-point field goal for Hope Richardson.
The Vikings led 39-34 after a 3-pointer and shot inside by Ousley in the third, but Grinstead answered with five points of her own to tie the game.
The Spartans made it a 10-0 run, leading 44-39 after Grinstead had assists to Jadyn Mace on a 3-pointer and to Erin Scurlock on a jumper.
Despite the setback, Jeff Grinstead knows the Spartans can learn from it. The Vikings have been the outright champions in the TVC-Ohio the last two years and Alexander played right with them for most of Thursday's game.
"This will help us come tournament time," he said. "We'll go back, we'll watch film (Friday). We'll learn from this and I guarantee you these kids will take it to heart and get better."
The two rivals will meet again on Jan. 16 in Albany. Rod Bentley said his players and coaching staff will also learn from Thursday's close victory.
"Alexander is a heck of a team," he said. "They do a good job, but I'm really proud of my team. We're going to make some adjustments and we're not going to let the score be this close next time."
Vinton County 63, Alexander 51
Alexander;7;23;14;7;—;51
Vinton County;16;16;11;20;—;63
ALEXANDER 51 (4-3, 2-1 TVC-Ohio)
Jadyn Mace 1 0-0 3, Taylor Meadows 3 0-1 6, Erin Scurlock 3 2-2 8, Kara Meeks 2 1-2 5, Marlee Grinstead 8 6-6 25, Hope Richardson 1 2-2 4; TOTALS 18 11-13 51; 3-point field goals: 4 (Grinstead 3, Mace 1)
VINTON COUNTY 63 (6-0, 3-0 TVC-Ohio)
Myriah Davis 5 2-2 14, Josie Ousley 4 0-1 10, Tegan Bartoe 3 1-2 7, Morgan Bentley 2 2-3 7, Cameron Zinn 3 3-7 10, Lacie Williams 5 1-2 15, Rylee Ousley 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 9-17 63; 3-point field goals: 10 (Williams 4, Davis, Josie Ousley 2 apiece, Bentley, Zinn 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 18-55 (.327), 3-point field goals 4-14 (.285); Vinton County 22-51 (.431), 3-point field goals 10-26 (.384); Free throws — Alexander 11-13 (.846), Vinton County 9-17 (.529); Rebounds — Alexander 43 (Meadows 11), Vinton County 29 (Bentley 11); Assists — Alexander 9 (Grinstead 4), Vinton County 11 (Davis 4); Blocks — Alexander 2 (Grinstead 2), Vinton County 1 (Bartoe 1); Turnovers — Alexander 23, Vinton County 14; Steals — Alexander 5 (Meeks 2), Vinton County 13 (Davis 7); Team fouls — Alexander 16, Vinton County 16; JV game — Vinton County 21, Alexander 7 (2 quarters)
