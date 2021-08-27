McARTHUR — With experienced seniors all over the court, there is no doubt the Vinton County Vikings are the team to beat in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
For a moment on Thursday however, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes looked like they might be in position for an early-season upset.
Nelsonville-York led 19-11 in the fourth set, and was threatening to force a winner-take-all fifth set.
That's when the Vikings experience and talent took over.
Vinton County closed with a 14-3 run in the fourth set, leading to a 3-1 (25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22) victory over Nelsonville-York.
The Vikings are the two-time defending outright TVC-Ohio champions, and they opened the 2021 league slate with a dramatic win in front of their home crowd.
"I told them back there in the locker room, that's heart and determination right there," Vinton County coach Ashley Ervin said. "To be able to come back from that deficit, especially playing a team like Nelsonville. They're not going to make mistakes. They're going to hit shots. They're going to make plays. To be able to come back from that just shows their character and their heart."
Vinton County (2-0 ,1-0 TVC-Ohio) played all seniors against the Buckeyes, most of whom played since their freshmen seasons.
Cameron Zinn, a Wheeling University commit, had 43 assists, 12 kills and three aces. Sydney Smith had 21 kills and four aces, while Lacy Ward had 16 kills and four aces. Zoey Kiefer added five kills.
All are expecting big senior years for Vinton County.
"I think probably their experience led to a lot of it," Nelsonville-York coach Wayne Dicken said. "We have some big seniors on our team, but we have a couple sophomores and juniors in there too. I think their experience of being in these high pressure situations has probably led them to not give up on the game whereas we got a little tight."
Before the comeback, it appeared that the Buckeyes (2-2, 0-1 TVC-Ohio) were successfully shifting momentum into their corner.
Trailing 2-0 in the match, N-Y edged Vinton County in the third set to stay alive.
Tied at 20-20, Chloe Lehman had a kill, then a Viking attack error gave the Buckeyes a 22-20 edge.
Zinn and Ward had kills to tie the match at 23-23, but Ryleigh Giffin's kill gave Nelsonville-York the lead back.
When Ward hit a ball into the next on the next volley, the Buckeyes had pulled out the win and pushed on to the fourth set.
Dicken gave credit to the Buckeyes' defense, led by Holly Martin, Ciara McKinney, Lyndsey Spencer and Abby Riffle. They had to dig out hot shots from the Vikings' offense all night.
"Holly Martin came off our bench and provided us with a big spark," Dicken said. "She's always the most energetic person on the bench if you watch her. She came off the bench for us. She provided us with some good passes that got our setters in some good positions to put some balls down."
Nelsonville-York continued the momentum into the fourth set, going ahead 4-1 on Mackenzie Hurd's kill. A Giffin kill pushed the advantage to 14-7, and two Hurd kills gave Nelsonville-York an 18-11 lead.
Ervin called the Vikings final timeout of the set at that point, and N-Y still forged ahead 19-11 on Brooklyn Richards' kill, and 20-13 after another Hurd kill.
The tables turned quickly, however, as an N-Y double hit gave the Vikings a point and sent Smith back to the service line.
The Vikings would score eight points in a row behind Smith's serving to take their first lead of the set, 21-20.
The Buckeyes got to within 22-21 and 23-22 after a Giffin kill.
Ward put down the final two balls, her dramatic kills allowing the Vikings to hold off the furious Buckeyes' push.
Ward had five kills during Vinton County's decisive sprint to the finish line.
"Lacy really helped there at the end, hitting shots down the line," Ervin said.
Hurd led the Buckeyes with 18 kills, adding 10 assists. Giffin had 21 assists with 10 kills, while Lehman had nine kills.
The Vikings' only TVC-Ohio last in the previous two seasons came last year at Nelsonville-York.
The Buckeyes showed on Thursday that they can compete with the Vikings, and they'll get a rematch at Ben Wagner Gymnasium later in the season.
"I'm proud fo the way that we played, but that's a really good Vinton County team that has made several TVC championship runs and sectional and district runs," Dicken said. "We're excited to play them again. We know what we need to work on, moving forward."
The Vikings were playing a little shorthanded on Thursday, as freshman Jordyn Zinn was injured in the season-opening win at Warren.
The Vikings will incorporate a two-setter offense when both Zinn sisters are on the court. That forced Ervin to shuffle around the rotation, but the group of seniors responded in front of a home crowd that helped spur them to victory.
"Being able to have a full, packed stands is going to really help them and push them," Ervin said. "I think it kind of helped them turn it around there at the end, because once they got on a roll the fans got behind them and it just helped keep the momentum and the energy up."
Buckeyes start week with wins against Eastern and Logan
The game at Vinton County capped off a busy week for N-Y, which earned wins over Eastern and Logan to start the week.
The Buckeyes were 28-26, 25-16, 25-12 winners at home on Monday against Eastern.
Hurd led the offense with 15 kills and 13 assists, also adding 12 digs, two blocks and an ace.
Lehmen added eight kills, five total blocks, eight digs and an ace. Giffin had seven aces, four kills, 12 assists and 11 digs. Ciara McKinney had 12 digs, five assists and two aces.
N-Y traveled to Logan on Tuesday and won a five-set thriller, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 15-8.
Lehman had 15 kills and an impressive 13 solo blocks against the Chiefs. Hurd had 16 kills, 18 assists, 16 digs, three aces and two blocks. Giffin added eight kills, 17 assists and 11 digs.
McKinney added 19 digs, while Richards and Macey Call each had four kills and three blocks.
"I think we're going to continue to get better," Dicken said. "We have girls that are playing different positions this year. I think every game we get stronger and better and I think we'll be a dangerous team moving forward throughout the rest of the season."
