WILLOW WOOD — The Trimble Tomcats weren't able to dig out of an early hole in Tuesday's road tournament game.
No. 2 Symmes Valley defeated No. 15 Trimble 8-1 in a Division IV sectional final.
The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never lost that advantage.
Trimble ends its season at 9-15.
Symmes Valley wins a sectional champions, and advances to the district semifinals. The Vikings will host No. 7 Reedsville Eastern, which was an 11-3 winner over No. 10 Waterford on Tuesday.
Symmes Valley and Eastern meet on Saturday at 12 p.m.
Trimble started Blake Guffey against Symmes Valley, and he was charged with four runs — one earned — in 3 1-3 innings. Guffey only surrendered two hits, but walked six. He struck out three.
Bryce Downs pitched the final 2 2-3 innings, also giving up four runs with just one being earned. He walked two, struck out five and gave up two hits.
Symmes Valley only had four hits, three being singles, but took advantage of eight walks and seven Trimble errors.
The Tomcats scored in the third to cut the deficit to 3-1, but the Vikings got that run back in the bottom of the third.
The score remained 4-1 until Symmes Valley scored two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings.
Trimble had three hits in the game. Tabor Lackey was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Guffey also hit a single, while Todd Fouts scored Trimble's run. Austin Wisor drew the Tomcats' only walk.
