McARTHUR — Perhaps no team epitomizes this year’s wide-open Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division boys’ basketball race quite like Vinton County.
Coach Matt Combs has won many a league, sectional and district title with smallish yet athletic role players who fit neatly and interchangeably into a system, but this edition might be his most Viking-esque one yet.
“We don’t have a lot of size, but that’s been a problem for us for some time now,” said Combs. “We’re hoping to do what we always seem to do, which is offset that by how effectively we play.
“We have 10 or 11 players capable of contributing valuable minutes,” he added. “Our hope is that we’ll be able to find eight or nine of those each night who can carry us.”
It’s not as though all of Combs’ players are non-descript, either. Vinton County returns three of its starters from a team that went 12-11 overall and 8-4 in the TVC-Ohio. Headlining that trio is senior point guard Gavin Arbaugh, a solid dribble-penetrator and outside marksman who was accorded both all-league and all-district recognition a season ago.
The other two returnees, senior Will Arthur and junior Lance Montgomery, join Arbaugh on the perimeter. Throw in seniors Arden Peck and Aaron Stevens, and the Vikings boast a starting lineup that can beat people off the dribble, slash and cut with the best.
The defense will be solid, too. Peck’s is one of the league’s premier on-ball defenders, and Montgomery’s quick eye-hand reflexes make him formidable when giving weak-side help and jumping the passing lanes.
“We’re going to have to lean a lot of those three [returning starters],” said Combs. “But, what’s going to be even trickier is figuring out our rotation after our top five. We’ve got another four or five that are competing for playing time. We’ve got depth, a lot of kids; that should allow us to spread the floor and to do a lot of different things on offense, as well as to mix up our defenses.”
Names that you might be hearing as the season moves forward include junior Cody Disbennett, sophomores Asa Davidson, Brayden McManis, Austin Wogan and Elijah Bentley, and Aiden and Brayden Cain.
However, Davidson is the only player on Vinton County’s roster who stands over 6’2”, and he’s a lanky 6’4”. The team’s weakness, then, is obvious. Teams with size could exploit them on the boards, and while they’ve been able to diminish that shortcoming in the past by adopting an “everyone crashes” philosophy, that could expose them to outlet passes and fast breaks.
Both the good and bad were on display at the recent Shrine preview. The Vikings were deep enough to divide their varsity and junior varsity teams equally to play both Athens and Trimble on more than even terms, But, it was both opponents’ bigger lineups that seemed to give them fits, and some of Vinton’s younger players also appeared gun-shy when pulling the trigger in the half-court offense.
If anyone can figure out how to make this kind of a lineup work, however, it’s Combs. Entering his 21st season as a head coach — and 20th at Vinton County — Combs enters the season with 318 career victories. The rest of the TVC would do well to not write the Vikings off.
“We’re not tall, that’s true,” Combs concluded. “But, I’d like to think that even though we don’t have a lot of vertical height, we have some players who have length. We’re rangy and quick. More than that, we have players who know how to use their quickness to get to the rim on offense and to get their hands on the ball on defense.”
