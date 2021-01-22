McARTHUR — The Vinton County Vikings continued their unbeaten run through the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Vikings rolled to a 69-35 victory on Thursday against the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.
Vinton County, the No. 5 ranked team in the Associated press Division II poll, improved to 15-1 overall and 8-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Morgan Bentley recently became the Vikings' all-time leading scorer, and she added 19 more to her total on Thursday. She made six 2-point field goals, a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw. Bentley scored 12 points in the first half.
Myriah Davis and Tegan Bartoe each scored 15 points for the Vikings. Davis sank three 2-pointers and three 3-pointers in the win, while Bartoe made three 3-pointers, a pair of 2's and 2 of 4 free throws.
Cameron Zinn gave Vinton County four in double figures as she added 12 points. She made three 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and all three of her free throw attempts.
Rylee Ousley added five points for the Vikings, while Lacie Williams scored three points.
Brooklyn Richards led Nelsonville-York (4-12, 2-6 TVC-Ohio) with 10 points. She made four 2-pointers and two of her four free throw attempts.
Airah Lavy followed with nine points, making three 2-pointers and a 3.
Alivia Speelman tallied seven points for the Buckeyes, Kalina Hernandez six points and Kyleigh McWilliams three points.
Vinton County led 24-9 after one quarter, as Davis made three 3-pointers. Vinton County's lead was 37-21 at halftime, and 49-30 going to the fourth.
