PICKERINGTON — The Vinton County girls’ cross country team crossed the last box off its to-do list at Saturday’s regional championship, qualifying for the state meet for the first time in program history.
The Vikings finished 7th in the 21-team field at Pickerington North High School, edging Fredericktown 213-222 in a cool, steady rain to secure the final coveted spot in this weekend’s race at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.
“I’m just happy they get to run again,” said coach Josh Kirkpatrick. “We’ve got five seniors, and six of our top seven have been with me since junior high, so this is something they’ve been working for and building toward for a long time.”
Rylee Fee was Vinton County’s top finisher, completing the 5K course in 19:35.8, which was good for 19th place in the 171 competitors. Olivia Mayers (26th) and Lexie Walker (33rd) were also among the top placers, with respective times of 19:55.3 and 20:11.1
Emily Reynolds finished in 87th place with her 21:27.9, and Abrianna McManis’ 21:59.2 (104th) rounded out the team scoring, with Olivia Wells (22:12.1; 108th) and Sydney Quackenbush (22:47.5; 124th) close behind.
The Vikings were joined in the Division II girls race by the team from Athens, as well as individual qualifiers Mazie Wechter, a senior from Jackson, and junior Abby Schooley from Alexander.
Wechter (20:33.3; 48th) started out fast, coming through the first mile in 6:02, and Schooley (20:40,2; 49th) finished that way, sprinting past five rivals, including Athens’ Sarah Deering (20:40.3; 50th), in the final 100 meters.
Only the top seven teams and top 28 individuals advanced to the state championships, so both girls fell short, as did the Bulldogs — who finished 10th as a team — and sophomore Raney Riddlebarger, whose 20:06.3 left her a mere eight seconds and two places off the mark.
Riddlebarger and Deering were followed by teammates Ashlyn Webb (20:53.7; 62nd), Emma Dabelko (21:13.6; 78th), Greta Hibbard (22:14.9; 110th), Maya Djalali (22:19.8; 112th) and Sophia Tenoglia (23:09.7; 129th).
None of the girls seemed to mind. Schooley, in fact, stood for several minutes in the post-race rain, grinning ear-to-ear.
“Mazie ran well, especially considering the elements,” said Jackson coach Kevin Smith. “She wanted to make it to next week, obviously, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”
“Our girls are disappointed, but not devastated,” Athens coach Fitz Read concurred. “Mentally, we were ready. We were coming off our best meet of the year [at district] and we had a great week of practice. Any time you can come out here and know that you gave it everything you had and that you left it all on the course, you’re always going to be satisfied with the results.”
The number of Division II teams at the event necessitated the 7-team, 28-individual qualifying standard. In the Division III competition, state qualifiers were capped at the normal five teams and 20 individuals.
Eastern’s girls, paced by freshman Erica Durst’s 20:31.1, were 8th overall in Division III, and both Waterford’s sophomore Kaylor Offenberger (20:59.1; 31st) and Federal Hocking senior Ashlynn Jarvis (22:17.1; 81st) ran as individual qualifiers.
The Vinton County boys, meanwhile, who had arrived a year ahead of schedule and had sneaked into the regional field with the last berth at districts, finished 21st.
Junior Quentin Campbell led the way with an 18:00.3 that placed him 91st. Senior Riley Barnes (19:05.0; 148th), juniors Anthony Swaim (19:04.0; 147th) and Travis Koen (19:27.7; 156th), sophomore Chris Matteson (19:34.3; 161st) and freshmen Blake Swaim (18:17.8; 110th) and Nik Kistler (19:21.7; 154th) completed the scoring for the Vikings.
In the boys Division III race, Trimble fell one spot short of qualifying for the state meet as a team, losing out to Sugarcreek Garaway, 159-164, to finish 6th, but the Tomcats’ Danuel Persinger did qualify as an individual, finishing 16th with a 16:58.7, as did Belpre junior Eli Fullerton (16:06.7; 3rd).
Eastern’s two representatives, freshman Brayden Obrien (17:21.8) and senior Colton Reynolds (18:08.6) came through the finish in 29th and 64th place, respectively.
Seniors Brayden Weber (17:07.6; 21st), Dillon Banik (17:42.2; 43rd) and Zayne Moore (20:47.4; 112th), sophomores Tyler Weber (17:49.0; 52nd) and Braxton Mitchell (18:51.6; 86th), and freshman Will Bendervich (26:10.7; 124th) completed Trimble’s lineup.
