ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans were in position for their first win of the season, but the Vinton County Vikings didn't go quietly.
The Vikings scored six runs in the top of the seventh, leading to a 9-6 win over the Spartans at Alexander High School.
Alexander led 6-3 going to the seventh, but the Vikings scored six runs on two hits, two errors and three walks, sending 11 batters to the plate.
The Spartans fall to 0-7 on the season, including 0-4 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Dylan Phillips started on the mound for Alexander and pitched six innings. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits, four walks and three strikeouts.
John Hobbs and Jacob Phillips both pitched in the seventh inning for Alexander.
Vinton County scored three times in the top of the second to lead 3-1, but Alexander scored five runs in the third to take a 6-3 advantage.
Jace Ervin led Alexander with three hits, including a double, adding an RBI and two runs. Phillips added two hits, a run and RBI.
Matthew Morris, Cam Bayha, Jeremiah Clark and Jon Sheridan all hit singles for Alexander.
Zach Bartoe had two hits, two runs and three RBIs for the Vikings (3-5, 2-1 TVC-Ohio). Zach Radabaugh had two hits and two RBIs.
