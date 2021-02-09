ALBANY — Braylon Damron led a second-half charge, and the Vinton County Vikings remained alive in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race.
Vinton County erased a 10-point halftime deficit on Tuesday, winning 59-46 at Alexander High School.
The Spartans led 29-19 at halftime, but the Vikings won the second half 40-17.
Damron finished with 18 points, all coming on six 3-pointers. He made four of those in the third quarter, as the Vikings cut the deficit to 39-35.
The Vikings won the fourth quarter 24-7 to improve to 7-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Athens Bulldogs, who haven't played since Jan. 23, are still 6-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
Alexander, which had won three out of four, falls to 7-9 overall and 5-5 in league play.
Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander with 19 points, making four 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers.
Zach Barnhouse added 11 points for Alexander, while Cam Houpt scored nine points. Preston Truax tallied four points, while Jeremiah Clark had two points and Jagger Cain one point.
Eli Radabaugh added 13 points for the Vikings, scoring seven points in the fourth quarter. Lance Montgomery tallied 11 points and Randall Matteson nine points. Zayne Karr scored four points, while Brock Harmon and Asa Davidson each scored two points.
Alexander will aim to bounce back on Friday with a game at Athens.
Vinton County will travel to River Valley on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.