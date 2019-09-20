NELSONVILLE — The Vinton County Vikings got over a gigantic hurdle with Tuesday's five-set win at Alexander.
Back on the road 48 hours later against a quality opponent, was it possible the young Vikings could have a letdown?
Not a chance.
Vinton County controlled Thursday's Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division volleyball match, taking a 3-0 win (25-15, 25-22, 25-10) over the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The Vikings, who played two seniors to go with a roster full of sophomores, showed they are capable of playing with the bullseye on their back.
"We came out strong," Vinton County coach Ashley Graves said. "We kind of relaxed a little bit in the second set, obviously. We would have liked to have been in control a little bit more during the second, and you could tell, we were just physically, emotionally tired. But we pushed and we finished when we needed to."
The Vikings improve to 13-1 overall, and 7-0 in the TVC-Ohio. They maintained their one-game lead over Alexander in the TVC-Ohio standings.
Vinton County was in total control of the first and third sets, and made the plays needed to win a tight second set to sweep the season series with the Buckeyes (8-6, 4-3 TVC-Ohio).
"They're a phenomenal team," Nelsonville-York coach Wayne Dicken said. "They have so many athletes that you can't focus on one or two girls because they can spread the ball out so well. They have a great setter who sees the floor really well. She distributes the ball to everybody, making it tough for our blockers to get up on the net and really challenge their attacks."
The Vikings were balanced on Thursday. Cameron Zinn, fresh off collecting her 1,000th career assist during Tuesday's game, handed out 20 more against the Buckeyes. Maylea Huff had six kills, while Lacy Ward, Sydney Smith and Zoey Kiefer each finished with five kills.
"We're all contributing, that's the thing," Graves said. "One player makes a bad play, the next time the next person is stepping up, and that's the thing with this team. They're constantly working hard and if we call a timeout and tell them to fix something, they do."
An example of the Vikings getting contributions everywhere came with Mika McFadden. The defensive specialist went to serve for Sydney Smith late in the match, allowing Smith to rest a sore shoulder.
She came through with three aces, serving during a 10-0 Vikings' run.
"She was just absolutely putting them out of system," Graves said. "She did a really good job stepping up tonight."
Serving has been a huge part of the Vikings' success this season, and Thursday served as another example. Vinton County finished the match with 16 aces, compared to just four for the Buckeyes.
Ward had four aces, while Zinn and Huff also had three. Smith finished with two aces.
"Coming into tonight we had four girls tied with 33 aces on the season," Graves said. "That's way above what we did last year. They've worked hard on their serve and they're serving much more aggressive than they have."
The Buckeyes were led by Mackenzie Hurd's eight kills, while Madison Booth finished with 19 assists. Brittlyn Call added six kills.
The Vikings weren't threatened in the first set, leading 17-6 after Kiefer's kill.
The Buckeyes' best effort came in a second set that featured 12 ties and three lead changes. N-Y led 17-15 after a Vinton County hitting error.
However, a Vikings' block and two Nelsonville-York errors allowed the Vinton County to lead 18-17. The Buckeyes' final lead came at 20-19, but the Vikings scored the next four points to lead 23-20 after Huff's kill.
N-Y's service error ended the set, allowing the Vikings to lead 2-0 after the 25-22 win.
"The second set, we believed in ourselves," Dicken said. "We believed that we can match them point for point, but they eventually just found some holes in our defense and broke us down. That's what good teams do. You can't have any letdowns against good teams like that."
The Vikings didn't let the Buckeyes entertain any thoughts of a comeback in the third set, lead 6-1 after consecutive aces by Ward. The lead grew to 11-3 after Zinn's ace, and 21-6 after McFadden served during Vinton County's 10-0 surge.
"Obviously, we were very upset with them in the second, not pushing, not playing like we need to," Graves said. "Not moving our feet. Just kind of back on our heels. So we were really encouraging them to push and focus, play the way that we can and control the game, control the speed of the game and they definitely did that in the third."
After hosting Trimble on Saturday, the Buckeyes will travel to Alexander on Tuesday.
Thursday's loss to Vinton County essentially ended any hopes Nelsonville-York had of getting back in the TVC-Ohio race. But Dicken said the Buckeyes will push toward the end of the season to best position themselves for the postseason.
"The goal of winning a lot of games and getting a good draw in the sectional tournament is still there for us," he said. "That's what we're going to use for momentum going forward to try to get us some more wins and finish off the season strong."
After taking part in the Apple Festival Tournament at Jackson High School on Saturday, the Vikings will host Athens on Tuesday. They will then have a week off before hosting Alexander on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in what will essentially be the TVC-Ohio championship bout.
