The Vinton County Vikings remained unbeaten on the season thanks to Thursday's 89-34 win at Athens High School on Thursday.
Vinton County, the No. 6 ranked team in the Associated Press Division II poll, improves to 13-0 on the season.
The Vikings are also 7-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division after beating the Bulldogs for the second time this season.
Vinton County put five players in double figures, led by Tegan Bartoe. She had 19 points, four assists and two blocks.
Morgan Bentley followed closely with 17 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Lacie Williams tallied 14 points, making four of five 3-point attempts. Myriah Davis tallied 13 points and Cameron Zinn 10 points. Zinn added 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Allison Riddle added eight points, while Ashley Bentley scored six points. Lakin Williams rounded out Vinton County's scoring with two points.
Bailey Cordray-Davis led Athens with nine points, while Harper Bennett had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals. Kesi Federspiel added seven points, while Haylie Mills had six points. Annika Benton scored one point.
Athens falls to 1-12 overall, and 0-7 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Vikings led 20-6 after one quarter, and 41-20 at halftime. Their lead stood at 68-23 going to the fourth, where they won the final frame 21-11.
